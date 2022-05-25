In a previous Tracing the Lines, I suggested you search for a family Bible, but many other artifacts are valuable for family history research.
What else have you found? Perhaps some old address books? Marriage licenses? Death certificates? High school yearbooks? Old postcards or letters?
The volume of family information we accumulate while researching can feel overwhelming. A sound organizational system will help prevent you from wasting time repeating searches.
If you collect originals or copies of photographs and documents, some method of organization is necessary. You will need a way to keep track of your ancestors and how they related to each other and you using pedigree charts and family group sheets.
Keeping track of where you obtained your information is also essential. If you receive a record or photo from Great-Aunt Susie, document your source and the date she gave it to you. If your information is from your personal files, you should note that.
It is often said that genealogy without proper sourcing is mythology.
Filing systems
Develop a filing system that works for you early in the process, customizing it to your own needs and how your mental processes work. Your system will evolve as your research develops.
What may work for some may not work for you. Only you can determine which best suits your needs.
How do you organize other records in your household? Do you file alphabetically or using a number system? Do you file by topic or in chronological order?
Organizing your findings is a must if you ever plan to reaccess the information. Your design should help you retrieve information as quickly as possible.
Whatever system you choose should be simple and not take too much time and effort, as that will discourage your future research endeavors. Genealogy is the second-most popular hobby because it is fun, so staying organized will help keep it fun.
The most common methods for paper research storage are large file folders or three-ring binders for each family surname (last name).
In setting up your filing system, start with your surname, moving on to your father’s surname, if different from yours, then your mother’s maiden surname. Continue to the surnames of your four grandparents, your eight great-grandparents, and beyond.
You may want to set up files for the spouses of your brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, and so on.
Filing documents in chronological order may help you track gaps in your information. Study the records you find for clues that may lead to other documents. Keep track of dates and addresses.
If you’re a budding genealogist, perhaps the easiest way to start collecting information is to get a binder and some sheet protectors, preferably nonstick, acid-free quality. Insert them in sheet protectors and add them to your binder in chronological order as you find documents.
This will help you form a timeline, the basis of your story.
Make copies of smaller items or certificates or copies of Bible pages on 8 1/2-by-11-inch paper to put in the protectors. Page uniformity will prevent a lumpy folder or binder.
There are many ways to set up notebooks, binders or folders. Some ideas are to organize by generation, alphabetically, color-coding, or by type of record.
Optionally, you could add an index to the documents at the front of the binder for quick reference.
Adding a pedigree chart and family group sheet is also a good practice.
Note to scrapbookers: Make copies of your documents if you want to use them in scrapbooks in the future. Safeguard the originals.
Pedigree charts and family group sheets
Pedigree charts are also known by other names, such as ancestral or family tree charts. They come in various styles and typically show three or more generations.
Pedigree charts are used to represent multiple generations of direct ancestry. Family group sheets record families as groups; husbands, wives and their children, along with relevant birth, marriage, and death dates.
Find free charts and templates at:
National Genealogical Society. They have other free and paid educational resources to help you get started on your journey. https://www.ngsgenealogy.org/free-resources
Midwest Genealogy Center’s website has many free forms for various genealogical purposes. https://tinyurl.com/
MidwestGenealogy
Ancestry also has some free charts and forms. https://tinyurl.com/Ancestry
FreeCharts
Misbach.org has fillable family group sheets and five-generation pedigree charts. https://tinyurl.com/MisbachFamily AND https://tinyurl.com/MisbachPedigree
Beginning research
The starting point for your research should be yourself, then work backward to your parents and beyond, and siblings and their families.
First, find the earliest record about yourself, likely your birth record, and note all the details contained in that record.
Unless you are adopted, you’ll probably find your parents’ full names, including your mother’s maiden name and their ages and address at the time of your birth. Often there is birth order information, such as what number child you were for your mother.
Next, record the details of your life, such as your education, marriage, children, military service, church baptisms, affiliations, etc., and add copies of the documents to your files or binders.
If you have access to a scanner, I suggest you scan these items and store them on a flash drive for safekeeping from fire, flood or other natural disasters.
When finished with your details, move backward and research your parents’ lives. The more data you obtain and the better you get to know your family members’ lives, the better prepared you are to venture further and learn even more.
Before database software came along, genealogists depended on paper filing systems to store their research. Now there are more options.
Next time we’ll explore some computer genealogy database options and suggested methods for filling in your charts, templates and family group sheets.
