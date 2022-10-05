This column is part of a series focused on family history research on a shoestring. Today I introduce you to another absolutely free resource for genealogy, The USGenWeb Project. [www.usgenweb.org].
What is the USGenWeb Project?
The USGenWeb Project was born in 1996, the brainchild of a group of genealogists who wanted to create totally free online resources for genealogical research.
It is a volunteer-driven organization. Each website under the USGenWeb umbrella is individually created and maintained.
In addition, there are special projects and even a USGenWeb Kidz Project featuring children’s history and genealogy, an excellent resource for teachers.
There is a large cadre of volunteers at the state and county levels. USGenWeb.org has been named one of Family Tree Magazine’s Best Websites since 2000 and is a recommended resource by the National Genealogical Society and various online genealogical newsletters and organizations.
The USGenWeb Project has thousands of sites and millions of web pages. It is used by several million visitors annually.
Daily, hundreds of pages of new information, photos and transcribed records are added by thousands of dedicated volunteers.
The query boards make USGenWeb one of the largest single-interest groups on the internet, with more than 1 million participants.
The state and county sites may be hosted on different servers and contain a lot of information or just a little. You never know what unique things you’ll discover, so just dive right in and check out your areas of interest.
What you can find
State and county sites might contain but are not limited to the following resources: historical society contributions, biographies, digital maps, family group sheets, cemetery transcriptions, message boards, transcribed census records, tombstones, deed records, local courthouse and government offices information, surnames of others researching similar family names, possible ancestor photos, and/or historical landscape photos.
In addition, you may find unique records about your ancestor that cannot be found elsewhere, such as transcriptions of privately held family Bibles.
How to use it
There is no registration needed. All USGenWeb state and county sites are freely accessible to researchers without a login. You do not have to provide any personally identifiable information.
Once you access the site, select a state from the drop-down menu at the top of the page. From there, you will find state-level details and links to each county site.
Pro tip: Bookmark the state and county sites in your browser that you frequently research for quick return access.
Crowdsourcing
The USGenWeb is always looking for new information to add from those willing to lend a hand. Please consider submitting your information, as it may help others. According to their website, these are the types of records needed:
Cemeteries. Transcriptions, tombstone photos and historical markers.
Census records. Federal & state, free, slave, mortality and agriculture.
Church records. Membership lists, baptisms and other.
Court records. County, federal, civil, probate, deeds and guardianship.
Family histories. Biographies, obits and family photos.
Land records. Land transfers, grants, surveyor’s records and deeds.
Military records. Muster rolls, service records, pension and rosters.
Newspaper articles. Obits, marriage, local events and birth announcements.
Occupational. Mining, accidents and railroad reports, and newsletters.
Tax records. Property, state, federal and local.
Vital records. Births, deaths, marriages and divorces.
According to Linda K. Lewis, national coordinator for the USGenWeb Project, if you are interested in supporting free genealogical research, USGenWeb will welcome you to join their community of volunteers.
Volunteer opportunities include contributing original content, answering researcher questions, helping find local resources, or maintaining a local website.
To volunteer, simply contact the state coordinator for your area of interest. You’ll find their information on the state website. In addition, if you come across a site that indicates it is adoptable, you may volunteer to maintain that site.
