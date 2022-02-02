DNA testing can bring about as many questions as answers.
Many have legitimate concerns regarding privacy, accuracy and the potential to expand the research on their prospective family trees.
Addressing privacy
Each of the major DNA companies — Ancestry
DNA, MyHeritage, 23andMe, FamilyTreeDNA, and lesser-known LivingDNA — have robust privacy policies which govern circumstances in which your DNA could be shared or stored.
It is vital to review and understand these policies before testing.
Do not send your DNA test in unless you are comfortable doing so.
There is no way to identify you by your raw DNA data alone. It is only by comparing your DNA and biographical information to the DNA and biographical data of others that a relationship can be inferred.
These testing companies store your raw data. Raw data is the file that is generated by the testing company and provides your values at each location that was tested in your DNA.
Some companies are based outside this country, where the laws are stricter regarding privacy.
Your data is private until you choose to download your raw data. Since they can’t guarantee privacy once you download it, you are responsible for its security.
Some folks like to download a copy onto a flash drive and lock it away with private family papers. Other folks trying to solve adoption mysteries opt to download their data from one site and upload it to another that may have more tools for working with data.
Both 23andMe and AncestryDNA will allow you to download your raw data but not allow uploads of raw data from other companies sites. FamilyTreeDNA, Living-
DNA and MyHeritage will enable you to upload your AncestryDNA raw data to their site for use with their proprietary tools.
MyHeritage has more of a following in non-U.S. countries, so if your DNA data is uploaded there, you may get shared matches with DNA cousins from your countries of interest.
If you test with the company with the most extensive database, AncestryDNA, you can transfer your raw data to any of the other big companies except 23andMe.
If you’re trying to solve a genetic genealogical mystery, you’ll want to be in as many databases as possible.
Communicating with
shared matches
Each company has a way to message your matches without sharing your private email. If you don’t want to send or receive messages, you do not have to!
Many folks do respond to messages, and many don’t. People do not always seek to connect with others, preferring to keep their information to themselves, and that is OK.
Others love to share precious items with others when they establish family connections.
Imagine a long-lost cousin who has the only family photo of your immigrant great-grandparents. I was fortunate to connect with one such cousin!
It was life-changing for me to see what these great-grandparents looked like, along with seeing photos of their 12 children, for which I already had biographical information but no photos.
Expect the unexpected
When it comes to DNA testing, you must be prepared for the unexpected. You may uncover family secrets that were never intended to be exposed.
DNA testing can open cans of worms. However, DNA testing can help you also discover long-lost family you didn’t know you had, which will allow you to grow your family tree.
Results may vary
Each company uses different proprietary computer chipsets to read DNA results, so testing with multiple companies will yield somewhat different results based on segments of DNA the computer is testing.
There is only one relationship that DNA proves: the parent-child relationship.
Other connections are inferred based on the amount of shared DNA in the form of centimorgans.
These inferences may or may not be correct because of many factors, including double cousin scenarios or marriages in families that tend to intermarry due to living in small communities.
While you wait
Results can take some time, so after submitting your test with a company, set up a family tree on their site so their algorithms can help with inferring how you match others in their databases.
You may provide only basic information, however, the more information you add, the better hints you get. All of the companies privatize details on living people.
Accuracy
One of the most significant errors people make in using AncestryDNA is to assume that the ThruLines algorithm is correct.
ThruLines predicts relationships based on data contained in the trees of others. If those trees have misinformation, ThruLines will not be accurate.
For example, there are thousands of John and Mary Smiths out there. Someone may have attached the data for the wrong John and Mary Smith to their tree, which would then lead you to the wrong conclusion about your family connection.
So, take the information with a grain of salt and verify the information.
