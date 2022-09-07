This column is the second in a series focused on family history research on a shoestring.
However, these applications benefit anyone who uses Google, not just family history buffs. Some, but not all, depend on having a free Google account.
The advantage of using Google apps with your Google account is that everything will be accessible anywhere from your devices as the information is stored in the Google cloud. If you find exciting news about your family using Google apps, you should save a backup copy of it to your computer or files because Google sometimes stops supporting apps.
Google Search. Most of us are familiar with common Google searches but do you want to know some tricks for successfully narrowing your searches? Pro tip: Don’t get locked into looking only at the first page or two of search results. The top results are usually those sites that have paid to get their information bumped up. Keep searching through at least five to ten pages of the results. I recommend this 6-minute YouTube video, “How to Use Google Search Like a Pro – 7 Hidden tricks Everyone Should Know.”
Google Translate. Did you find a document about your ancestors in a language you don’t understand? Use Google translate to translate text, documents, and websites. There are over 130 languages that can be translated. Its use is as simple as highlighting, copying the text, and/or pasting it to have it translated.
YouTube. Many of the most prominent genealogy experts and companies have YouTube channels to help educate genealogists on various aspects of research. Try searching YouTube for Genealogy TV, a channel by genealogist Connie Knox. She has thousands of followers and very informative videos covering a wide range of genealogy topics. Additionally, the major genealogy sites, including MyHeritage, Findmypast, Ancestry, and FamilySearch publish videos announcing new collections available or how to best use their sites. If you frequently use Ancestry’s collections, search YouTube for The Barefoot Genealogist by Crista Cowan.
Google Books. This application contains references to thousands of books relating to genealogy and includes many downloadable eBooks for works in the public domain. Type in your ancestor’s name to see if they appear in any publications. You may view books in a snippet view, a limited preview or in full view. You can also build your own library of favorites or download. For a short, very informative 8-minute instructional video, look up “An Overview of How to Use Google Books” by Richard Byrne on YouTube.
Google Scholar. This app provides a simple way to broadly search for scholarly literature. You can search across many disciplines and sources: articles, theses, books, abstracts and court opinions from academic publishers, professional societies, online repositories, universities and other websites. This site can help find background information that can provide insight into your ancestors’ lives.
Google Patents. Could your ancestor have invented something and then patented or trademarked it? Google Patents is a search engine that provides an index to patents and patent applications from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This site is fun!
Google Earth, Maps
and My Maps
Genealogists use maps in many ways. With Google Earth, you can plot locations of significant life events in your family tree in a project, measure distances between locations your ancestors frequented, examine the terrain your ancestors traveled and overlay old maps into modern Google Earth satellite images to identify where streets, buildings, and other locations that no longer exist would be found today.
Google Maps offer satellite maps, street maps and a hybrid. Street View is a favorite within the app that helps genealogists familiarize themselves with localities. Google Maps is a free application offering maps for the United States, Australia, New Zealand, a large portion of western Europe, Canada, and Japan. It also has satellite map images for the entire world.
My Maps is a service through Google Maps that lets you create personalized maps to include in your family stories or blog posts. You can plot multiple locations, add video, add text, add photos, and draw lines and shapes. In addition, you can create shareable links.
Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Drive
Instead of Word, use Google Docs. For spreadsheets, which are particularly useful for tracking DNA results, use Google Sheets. Use Google Drive for the cloud storage of these documents. Note: You need a free Google account to access Google Drive. Documents you create can be shared, public or private. If you don’t know how to use these apps, go to YouTube. There are lots of how-to videos!
Google Slide. Instead of PowerPoint, use Google Slides. Create presentations or photo slide shows for family events for free. It costs nothing and is easy to use.
Google Forms. Send out information requests to collect family history information from family members before family reunions or other gatherings. There is a template gallery you might find helpful, but you can create your own.
Google Keep. To store your research plan “to-do” list, Keep allows users to record plain text notes and organize, edit, or share them with others. You can also create voice notes or set reminders based on time or location. In addition, Keep allows you to connect and sync your notes to other programs like Google Docs and Google Calendar. Keep can be used in any web browser, or you may download the app on your Android or iOS device.
Google Images. Use the little camera symbol in the google search box. Just for fun, type “family relationship chart” into the search box, and you’ll be rewarded with hundreds of free charts. You can do this for various languages too. Important: Images you find may be subject to copyright. If you want a reusable image, you can narrow your results by usage rights. Try a reverse image search if you have an old photo and can’t identify the place or what it is. Just drag the image into the search box, and Google will attempt to identify it.
Google Lens. If you use a mobile device, whether Android or Apple, try using a Google Lens search. It is also available in the camera app of select Android devices. Lens has vision-based computing capabilities. For example, if you want to know about a landmark or building, you may see historical facts about it. If you use it to photograph a book cover, you can get a summary and read book reviews. Lens can also translate text into all Google Translate languages.
Google News. This site is a news aggregator service. It provides links to articles from thousands of publishers and magazines. Type into the search box your search parameters, and you will be presented with news reports related to those parameters.
Google Alerts. A change detection and notification service offered by Google, you can set up Google Alerts for your surname of interest. Google Alerts sends emails to the user that match the user’s search term(s) when it finds new results—such as web pages, newspaper articles, blogs, or scientific research. You can even set the time of day to receive the alerts. The following are instructions from Google’s support page.
Google Blogger. Add and manage your favorite genealogy blogs. Just add the URL of your favorites to follow them. My favorites are The Legal Genealogist by Judy G. Russell and DNAeXplained Genetic Genealogy by Roberta Estes. Also, you can set up your own blog to chronicle your family history finds and share them with family, or others.
Google Podcasts. Download the app to your devices from your app provider and search for podcasts of interest to follow. Professional genealogists host some great genealogy-themed podcasts: The Genealogy Gems Podcast with Lisa Louise Cooke – Your Family History Show, and The Research Like a Pro Genealogy Podcast, hosted by Diane Elder and her daughter Nicole Dyer. Both podcasts are heavily focused on genealogy research methodology. Another terrific and fun podcast is The Criminal Genealogist, hosted by Michelle Bates. She chats about researching the criminal records of our ancestors as well as cracking cold cases using DNA.
Google Collections. Collections is available on your computer and your Android and iOS devices, with a sign-in to your Google account. You may save links, images, and more from your search results to create a collection.
Next time we’ll talk about even more free resources to research your family history on a shoestring.
In the meantime, Kinseekers meets at Fairfield Glade on the first Thursday of each month from 1–3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr.
Also, visit the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center at 95 E. First St., Crossville, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, for access to Ancestry.com and resources for solving your family history mysteries.
