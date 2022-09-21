This column is part of a series focused on family history research on a shoestring.
Today I introduce you to your new best friend, Cyndi Ingle, and her site, Cyndi’s List.
Whether you are a beginner or an intermediate to an advanced researcher, this should be one of the first places to look when preparing your shopping list of available resources to check to solve your genealogy mystery.
Who is Cyndi?
Cyndi Ingle, a genealogist for more than 40 years, has expertise in using technology for genealogy.
She is the creator and innovator behind the award-winning and globally recognized CyndisList.com, a free categorized list of more than 337,000 links for genealogical research.
Before her life on the Internet, Cyndi worked as an operations officer and an international banker specializing in foreign exchange and computer networks.
What is Cyndi’s List?
Cyndi’s List is a categorized and cross-referenced index to genealogical resources on the internet to help you with your online family research.
The site went live online March 4, 1996. In its 26 years online, Cyndi’s List has consistently remained in the top tiers for genealogical research tools.
By February 1997, it had gained national and international recognition. It continues to help millions of visitors worldwide and has been featured in the media and diverse publications, including ABC News, NBC News, the BBC, National Public Radio, USA Today, Time, Newsweek, Parade Magazine, People Magazine, Wired, Ancestry Magazine, Family Tree Magazine, Family Chronicle and Internet Genealogy.
Cyndi earns money to keep the site going through the ads on the page. She maintains this massive resource at no charge to anyone in the genealogy community, and there are no subscription fees.
Since the site is ad-supported, you may occasionally see ads on your screen. Just click the close button, and you’ll be able to continue.
Cyndi does all the site maintenance manually and all by herself.
As of mid-September, there were 318,863 links in 229 categories, with 5,073 new and updated links. A genealogy research goldmine!
Because websites come and go, she adds about 2,500 new links monthly and corrects about 1,500 broken ones.
She has thousands of subscribers to her mailing list, more than 12,000 Facebook fans, and more than 1,500 Twitter followers. More than 250,000 unique visitors worldwide access Cyndi’s List every month.
Cyndi’s List depends on its users to report broken links they discover. If you report a broken link, Cyndi will try to track that site down and find a new link. The site may have moved, but Cyndi, a skilled genealogist with many years of sleuthing experience, will do her best to find it.
At a minimum, put your email address in there. If Cyndi finds a replacement link, she will let you know.
Cyndi’s List provides access to commonly searched records and uncommon records of genealogical interest.
You will also find reference tools frequently used by genealogists, such as maps, birthdate calculators, law dictionaries, languages, translations, and many more.
Access to Genealogy Categories
Once you access the site, use the categories button. When you get there, look for an alphabet bar so you can jump to that letter in the categories list.
Beware the rabbit hole! There are so many great resources to explore.
(Remember that research question you’re trying to answer and look for the categories most likely to answer it.)
Below each category is a date when the category was last updated.
The sub-categories in each are listed in alphabetical order. A link count at the top tells you the number of links in the sub-category.
Each recently added link gets a “New!” icon so you can see some of the newest resources recently added.
Tutorials for Cyndi’s List
I highly recommend accessing the FAQ section of the website, as it will answer many questions on how to use the site.
First, remember that the name is spelled with a Y after the C and not an I.
Now that you know a bit about Cyndi’s List, you can enjoy unlimited free access to one of the most valuable sites in the world of genealogy.
Next time, we’ll talk about even more free resources to research your family history on a shoestring.
In the meantime, Kinseekers meets at Fairfield Glade on the first Thursday of each month from 1-3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr.
Also, visit the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center at 95 E. First St., Crossville, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for access to Ancestry.com and resources for solving your family history mysteries.
