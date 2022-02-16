If you watch TV, you’re likely no stranger to the use of DNA evidence to apprehend criminal offenders.
But, if you’ve considered or have already tested with a consumer DNA testing company, you may wonder
if your DNA will aid law enforce-
ment.
Background
Before investigative genetic genealogy came to the forefront of crime-solving, the most common way to obtain DNA was to collect it at a crime scene from blood, hair or bodily fluids and compare it to that of a suspect.
This technique has been in use since 1986 when a man named Colin Pitchfork was the first murderer to be caught by using DNA analysis.
A genetics professor at a leading university discovered that patterns in certain regions of a person’s DNA could be used to differentiate one individual from another, which essentially created a DNA fingerprint.
Technology and data analysis has improved significantly, and now it is possible to retrieve DNA from surfaces merely touched by criminals.
Using DNA to include or exclude suspects is why governments created databases. The Combined DNA Index System — known as CODIS — was established by the FBI in 1998 and includes state databases.
CODIS contains the profiles of more than 16 million convicted offenders and others who’ve been arrested from more than 750,000 crimes scenes.
The Rapid DNA Act of 2017, passed by Congress, allowed police in states to do arrestee testing at the time of booking.
In less than 100 minutes, a DNA profile is generated.
But what if the suspect has never been arrested and is not in CODIS?
Are you a “genetic informant”?
Investigative genetic genealogy is the science of using genealogical methods and genetic evidence, such as DNA, to generate leads for law enforcement so they can investigate criminal activity and identify human remains.
In general, this process is used in cases of violent crimes, abductions and murders.
When you submit your DNA for testing and create an online family tree, those people on your match list help place you in groups of family members who descend from common ancestors.
Law enforcement uses investigative genetic genealogy to solve cold cases by linking crime-scene DNA with the DNA of a suspect’s relatives contained within consumer databases. This methodology is called long-range familial searching.
Law enforcement does not have access to your raw DNA data. What they see is a username, email address, and the amount of DNA you share with your match. They can use available chromosome browsers to view the location of shared DNA segments. However, law enforcement can only access the databases of AncestryDNA, 23andMe, FamilyTreeDNA, MyHeritage DNA, LivingDNA, GEDMatch and others with a proper, legal and lawful search warrant signed by a judge.
Understand Privacy and Terms of Service
Reading the fine print is essential. The leading consumer genetics companies, 23andMe and AncestryDNA, allow consumers, if desired, to download their raw genetic data in plain-text format, which can then be uploaded to third-party websites which may provide a wide range of additional services.
Once you download your data from these sites, your privacy is no longer guaranteed by them. Your deliberate, voluntary act of sharing DNA on a third-party site eliminates the need for law enforcement to obtain a warrant.
The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that the Fourth Amendment does not protect “what a person knowingly exposes to the public.”
GEDMatch
GEDMatch is a third-party site that allows individuals to expand the scope of their genealogical research. This site is beneficial for adoptees looking for birth parents. It allows users to register with an alias rather than their real names.
However, in 2018 GEDMatch explicitly changed their user agreement to enable law enforcement to submit profiles from crime scene DNA to find a suspect’s distant relatives.
When law enforcement upload DNA using a false name and find matches in the database, they use genealogical data to determine a common ancestor who might be a great-grandfather or grandmother. Then, they triangulate other data, such birth, voting and military records to build pedigrees from that common ancestor, identifying all of the potential individuals that could be suspects.
The process is tedious since we each have about 1,000 fourth-cousins and nearly 5,000 fifth-cousins.
The Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo, was one of several suspects identified using investigative genetic genealogy. His identity had eluded law enforcement for decades.
Finally, the crime was solved by building his family tree branch by branch to find people who were the right sex, age and in the area when the crime was committed.
Next time we’ll discuss the ethnicity estimates provided by the consumer testing companies.
Until then, Kinseekers meets at Fairfield Glade from 1-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr. in Fairfield Glade.
Also, visit the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center at 95 E. First St., Crossville, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for access to Ancestry.com and resources for solving your family history mysteries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.