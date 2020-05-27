Look no further than the Plateau Creative Arts Center, home of the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade to learn the necessary skills to create unique monotypes.
Trace Monotypes is a class for all skill levels. No printing press is needed.
Participants can draw freehand or trace their subject. Most Impressionist artists, such as Edgar Degas and Paul Gauguin, used this technique during their careers.
The trace monotype is a unique style with a great deal of character on its own. But the beauty of this technique is that prints can be used as underdrawings to create beautiful paintings using watercolor, pastels or colored pencils.
Instructor Karen Shaw is a self-taught artist from West Virginia. Her passion and inspiration is the wonder of all of God’s creation.
She is focusing on printmaking in 2020 and is excited to introduce this field of art to the community.
“There is nothing like the mystery and history of a medium that plays into a sense of surprise every time a print is pulled,” Shaw said.
She has exhibited at Crossville Palace Theater and Art Circle Public Library, was a 2019 Plateau Creative Arts Center featured artist, and is an active member of the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade where she has won numerous awards, including a Best of Show.
Shaw will teach this printmaking class at the Plateau Creative Arts Center to a maximum of eight students from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 10-11.
Fee is $60 for Art Guild members and $70 for guests, with an additional $5 fee payable to the instructor on the first day of class.
Call 931-707-7249 or stop by the Center at 451 Lakeview Dr. to register.
