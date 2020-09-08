“Tour the Resort Tours” event for residents to see the renovated timeshare units has been set for Sept. 18, starting at 1 p.m. following the Fairfield Glade Community Club Annual Membership Meeting.
“When I first came on the board this year, I promised our residents the opportunity to come see some our newly renovated timeshares. Consequently, I’ve organized a tour of the resorts event,” Chalfant said. “Anyone that wants to come is welcome to come.”
Chalfant also delivered her final resort report, noting that Wyndham had invested $46 million into restorations, upgrades and improvements into their resort in the last eight years, including new playground equipment for timeshare association guests.
“I would encourage you, if you have an opportunity, to pull into Wellington and drive back and see it. It’s very, very attractive,” Chalfant said. “I know our young guests are going to enjoy it.”
In a press release, Chalfant stated most of the timeshare association units had been totally renovated, including roofs, siding, windows, doors and installing new decking, as well as major remodeling of the kitchens and bathrooms, repainting, new flooring and carpeting all of the appliances have been replaced. The furniture, sofas, chairs, dining room and bedding has been upgraded. All dishes, cookware, kitchen tools and utensils have been replaced.
“We are very proud of our contribution to the enhancement of Fairfield Glade,” Chalfant said in the press release. “The owners and staff of Club Wyndham Fairfield Glade are delighted with our newly improved units and we would be pleased to show them to you.”
Chalfant officially tendered her resignation, effective Sept. 21, as the Interval Owners Director during the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors meeting on Aug. 27.
The Interval Owners Director represents Wyndham timeshare associations on the FGCC Board.
“I want you to know I’ve enjoyed meeting and sharing the great news of our success in our timeshares,” said Diana Chalfant.
“We know how difficult it’s been to balance your devotion to your husband and his illness…while serving the community that you love,” said FGCC Board President Ken Flierl.
The Interval Owners Director seat is chosen by the timeshare associations. The new resort board representative will be announced at the FGCC Annual Membership Meeting on Sept. 18.
Flierl said, “Diana, it has been a genuine pleasure to have you as a member of the board. We will miss your positive outlook and your unwavering advocacy for the timeshare associations and the best interests of the timeshare guests during all our deliberations.”
The “Tour the Resorts Tour” event set for Friday, Sept. 18, following the Annual Meeting. Those interested in the tour must call the timeshare office at 931-484-3832 and leave their name, phone number and email address for Club Wyndham Fairfield Glade to contact you and schedule your tour.
Tours begin at 1 p.m. and will take about 30-40 minutes.
If you have questions, email FGCC Resort Director Diana Chalfant at dschalfantglade@gmail.com.
