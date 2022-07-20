Five retired U.S. Navy aviators accepted a mission to see “Top Gun: Maverick” together at Rocky Top 10 on June 2. Their objective: to successfully meet and partake of the epic cinematic experience reminiscent of their shared past and make a new memory together.
To say the least, mission completed.
Their camaraderie and candor were evident as Capt. Lauchlin “Locke” Kelly, Capt. Jonathan “Jon” Powers, Cmdr. Doyle “Hawk” Winters, Capt. Scott “Shakey” Jacobsen and Capt. Bruce H. Owens met up in the lobby of the theater like a makeshift ready room. They were the cool club with their flight jackets and aviator sunglasses, catching the eyes of passersby and garnering handshakes between the snack bar and theater.
It was a big deal getting to watch “Top Gun: Maverick” with the five true blue Naval aviators and it made the movie that much more special. As big fans of the original “Top Gun” film, they were fully immersed in the plot. It was fun listening to their comments and cheers as the storyline in the film developed. The veteran pilots, who call their small squadron “The Usual Suspects,” thoroughly enjoyed the movie, giving it four stars and all their thumbs up.
TOPGUN is real. It was formerly located in Miramar, CA, and known as the Navy Fighter Weapons School for the Navy’s best fighter pilots. Now the flight school is known as the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor Program and is operated at the Naval Air Station in Fallon, NV. According to the Department of Defense, TOPGUN is a nickname the tactical department of Fighter Squadron 21 created for the Navy’s elite flying combat training school.
Jacobsen attended and graduated from Navy TOPGUN training. He said that the fighter part of the TOPGUN school in the movie was very close to accurate, however, there were different types of TOPGUN training. His training wasn’t like the movie. He studied tactics in a classroom.
“I was there probably three weeks, had one or two hops that I flew with the TOPGUN guys,” Jacobsen said, “but mostly [my training] was bookwork.”
Jacobsen referred to a scene in the original “Top Gun” film when Cougar crash-landed on the carrier deck and turned in his wings.
Jacobsen said, “That was real. That happened to a lot of guys.”
“You had to think you were bulletproof,” Powers said. “You had to think you were invincible.”
Jacobsen said back in those days, accidents happened more often on the carriers, crash landings or failed landing approaches at night or landing in the water.
Powers saw that very thing happen before his first cruise when he was a junior pilot off the coast of California.
“I wanted to go back to the beach,” he said. “In an E-1 you could get five people in there. Well, I was junior, so I didn’t get to go back. I had to ride the ship back, which pissed me off, right?”
The E-1 carrying the pilots took off from the ship, but the ship didn’t give them a minimum obstruction clearance, and they flew into the side of a mountain on San Clemente Island.
“Five pilots – gone,” he said.
“The best reference I ever had for people who don’t know what’s going on on a flight deck … it’s like a ballet,” Jacobsen said. “Everybody knows what their job is out there and everybody does it. You got a guy in an airplane but that’s just one guy.”
He went on to describe the action on the deck before a jet is launched and at recovery with the catapult officers, troubleshooters, safety guys, maintenance men, and landing signal officers; each man in the squadron had a job, a checklist, and a color-coded shirt and signals to communicate with each other and the pilots on deck.
“They’re backing you up,” he said. “Your job, you check your gauges. You look at everything. No warning lights. OK. The ‘cat’ officer is out there checking the outside. You salute him; that means you’re ready to go. If he’s got all of his numbers right, he’ll send you right down the rails. It’s great.”
They need at least 20-knot winds to launch a jet and the magic number is to launch every 45 seconds. From no wind in the Indian Ocean to coming through a squall that leaves the deck wet and greasy, rolling decks, or the many types of optical illusions that can occur, so many variables have to be taken into account for each launch and recovery day and night.
Capt. Bruce H. Owens was a helicopter pilot and served from 1960-’82. He flew such helicopters as the H-34 and SH-3A, while on active duty. He also flew four-engine patrol planes P2V and P3A while in the Naval Reserves. Owens said he came into the Navy through the college Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program.
“When you graduate from that program you have four choices: the Marine Corps, the submarine service, the surface Navy, and Naval aviation,” Owens said. “We were introduced to each during our college years and by far my first choice was aviation.”
He served aboard the USS Kearsarge in the Pacific with the Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron-6. His unit was on standby to recover astronaut Wally Schirra of America’s fifth manned space flight should he land more than 100 miles from the ship in October 1962.
The Kearsarge was ordered to the Tonkin Gulf in 1964 after two American ships were reportedly attacked by Vietnamese torpedo boats. Because it was too shallow for submarines to operate in, the SH-3 helicopters were outfitted with a torpedo they could drop like bombs.
On one flight around the Tonkin Gulf, the front mount on Owens’ torpedo broke, allowing the torpedo to hang low, while the back mount was damaged and wouldn’t release.
Returning to the ship, Owens had to hover about four feet over the deck steadily and long enough for the ordinance men to tie the torpedo back into position so he could land.
In naval aviation for 10 years, Owens went into the Reserves for the next 12, flying P2V and P3A patrol aircraft.
“For anyone in the service there are difficult times, long hours, many outstanding shipmates, and great memories with experiences that can never be repeated,” Owens said.
Capt. Jonathan “Jon” Powers served from 1966-’96, flying an E-1B aircraft, for five years of active service and 25 in Reserves. The day Powers earned his wings was significant in more than one way.
“I got my wings 25 years after the Day of Infamy,” he said.
He said he started with S-2s and chased submarines. He served on two cruises; one aboard the USS Kearsarge and the other aboard the USS Ranger.
Powers had a friend who lived down the street. They grew up together and attended the same elementary and secondary schools. Powers graduated high school a year behind him. His friend went to the Naval Academy, attended flight training, earned his wings, and was sent to the VS-25 anti-submarine squadron.
Powers went to college and attended Aviation Officer Candidate School, earned his wings, and, coincidentally, he was also sent to the VS-25 anti-submarine squadron.
While in a Replacement Air Group, Powers remembered, “One morning, like zero-dark-30, when they were filming I think it was ‘Tora, Tora, Tora,’ on the horizon you see all these Jap zeros coming in and I’m pre-flighting the aircraft. I’m going, ‘What the hell? Is this a flashback?’”
The Replacement Air Group, or RAG, is the last stop on the training pipeline for pilots and where they become proficient in their assigned aircraft.
After being in the squadron for about six months with his old friend, they decommissioned it. Powers then went into radar reconnaissance, flying an E-1.
For his second cruise, he was aboard the USS Ranger.
“One of the workups we had was with the Aussies. This was when the [HMAS] Melbourne cut the [USS] Evans in half. I recovered at 0400 and woke up at about 10 o’clock in the morning and the ship is dead in the water,” he remembered.
“We had all these people aboard. One guy came into our bunk room. He was on the bridge of the Evans and ended up on the hanger deck of the Melbourne. We were bringing all the survivors aboard and they were in the bunk room and these guys were just shellshocked.”
The forward part of the USS Evans destroyer sank to the bottom and the aft end of the ship was towed into the Philippines.
Aboard the Kearsarge, Powers assisted with the Apollo 12 recovery.
“Lots of interesting times, things you remember, ‘OK, dodged that bullet,’” he said. “In many, many ways we were the fortunate ones. We all made it back.”
Capt. Scott “Shakey” Jacobsen served from 1969-’96 and flew an A-7E aircraft.
He said in the original “Top Gun” movie, Miramar had a big hanger on the side that had “Fightertown USA.”
“It was neat back in the day,” he said before the master jet base was transitioned to Fallon, NV.
“Fallon is a great place to fly. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
He was stationed at Cecil Field and his skipper was John McCain, who had just been released from Hanoi and still recovering from his injuries sustained as a POW. They worked together, serving in the same squadron. Jacobsen became a landing signals officer and “bagged 1,250 traps” or carrier landings during his career.
“If you were over 1,000, you were somebody,” he said.
Cmdr. Doyle “Hawk” Wintersserved from 1965-’86, piloting A-4F and A-7B aircraft. Winters had been Jacobsen’s flight instructor at The RAG in Lemoore, CA.
“That was where I learned to fly the A-7 before I deployed to Midway in Japan,” Jacobsen said.
Jacobsen didn’t remember Winters when he moved to Fairfield Glade, but Owens went to church with him and they began to find one another. Jacobsen said when they were reintroduced, Winters remembered training him.
“Doyle said, ‘Oh, yeah. I remember you and when you were in The RAG when you weren’t very good,” Jacobsen laughed. “I’m sure that that’s true.”
Not only that, but the coincidences continued as Winters had been in the same class as Powers’ friend from home who was in the VS-25 squadron.
He flew an A-4 Skyhawk in Vietnam, the same aircraft the Blue Angels flew.
Capt. Lauchlin “Locke” Kelly served from 1972-’73 and 1985-2011, clocking in eight years of active service and 19 years in the Reserves. He flew the T-34 and T-28 aircraft.
He had been in advanced flight training, but due to downsizing the program as the end of the Vietnam War neared, he was one of many in the Navy who received a letter that concluded his training.
“The thing was if you got a brown envelope, you were done,” Jacobsen said. “It was pretty brutal.”
He then went to Naval Investigative Service (precursor to Naval Criminal Investigative Service) program.
“He loved it,” Jacobsen said. “He did some neat things.”
Kelly still flies with the Civil Air Patrol in Crossville.
“He loves flying,” Jacobsen added. “He’s in and around it all the time.”
They were the cowboys of the skies, flying winged horses like an armored Pegasus.
They all chose aviation and Fairfield Glade.
Time has come full circle as they were always meant to find each other – and did.
