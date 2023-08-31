The annual Fairfield Glade Resident Services memorial golf tournament registration deadline is approaching.
Registration should be completed by Aug. 31 for the tournament, which will be Sept. 17 at Dorchester Golf Club at Fairfield Glade. Sign-in is at 11 a.m. with loading of carts at 12:30 p.m. for the shotgun start.
Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams, the golfer who makes the longest drive, and closest to the pin for both men and women golfers.
A $25,000 cash prize is available for the first person to make a hole-in-one.
Other valuable prizes will be given.
The late Rev. Carl Olin Jr. is the 2023 honoree of the FGRS memorial golf tournament.
Proceeds from the event will benefit FGRS and Good Samaritan Society of Fairfield Glade.
Tournament entry fee of $85 per player or $340 per four-person team includes green fees, cart, range balls and dinner at 6 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church fellowship hall.
Mulligans are available for $5 each.
Register in person at the FGRS office at 4929 Peavine Rd., Suite 102, from 9 a.m.-noon weekdays, or contact info@fgrservices.org or 931-456-7272.
Payment is by check only. Make checks payable to Christ Lutheran Church ELCA.
