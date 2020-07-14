Happy 100th anniversary, sister suffragettes!
It was 100 years ago that the 19th Amendment was ratified and women in America were finally granted the basic right of citizenship — the right to cast a vote to elect the public officials who were representing their interests and making decisions that would impact them. They had a voice.
The movement began in the 1800s, and those who supported, demonstrated, petitioned, organized, endured and fought for women’s suffrage waited long in anticipation in hopes that those lawmakers would value their citizenship and allow them to be able to have a voice in this country’s leadership; that they would be treated as equal citizens of this country.
It was a freedom; a freedom worth fighting for, worth protecting and worth valuing.
According to ourdocuments.gov, on May 21, 1919, the House of Representatives passed the amendment, and the Senate followed two weeks later. With Tennessee becoming the 36th state to ratify the amendment on Aug. 18, 1920, the amendment had obtained the agreement of three-fourths of the states and passed its final hurdle. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby certified the ratification on August 26, 1920, changing the face of the American electorate forever.
It is not only the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in August, but it’s also an election year. It is time to put that hard-won freedom to use.
Exercise that freedom and get to the polls, sister suffragettes!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.