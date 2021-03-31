Part 2 of 2
Loneliness is a growing problem that’s become epidemic in proportions.
Studies estimate that up to 61% of adults in the United States feel it — and it’s only been made worse by the COVID-19 lockdown.
The requirement that we sequester ourselves and only venture outside our homes for essentials while maintaining a 6-foot minimum distance from others has been frustrating — even painful.
While keeping to ourselves helps prevent coronavirus’ spread, humans are social creatures and prolonged isolation has taken a toll on our physical, mental and spiritual health.
What can we do about this? How can we combat loneliness?
I’ve listed a series of tips to prevent loneliness as well as tips for those who are already within its grasp.
Five Tips to Prevent Loneliness
Stay in touch with friends and family. It is great to see people in person, but phone calls, social media, emails and old-fashioned hand-written letters are great ways to stay connected.
Get outside. Getting outside, soaking up some sunshine, listening to the birds, and moving are a few great ways to put your senses to use. Create a challenge: Notice what you can see, hear, smell, taste and touch/feel when outside?
Volunteer. Want to help others? Contact your community center, church or check into local organizations or clubs where opportunities exist to volunteer.
Join a group. Many senior citizen centers and senior communities have group activities that meet on regularly scheduled days. Pinochle, bridge, crafts, photography, crocheting … the list can be extensive.
Move. Join a gym or fitness center. This is a great way to get some exercise (water aerobics, group classes, aerobic machines or hand weights, anyone?) and make new friends at the same time. The fitness center coffee club is usually quite active!
Seven Tips To Deal with Loneliness
Promote a sense of purpose. Struggling with depression is tougher for people who’ve lost their sense of purpose. To counteract this, encourage the senior to take up a hobby such as knitting, photography or gardening. Discover something they love and challenge them with learning more and/or engaging deeper into the activity or interest they have.
Encourage social interaction. Don’t let the one you care about deal with depression on their own. Encourage them to visit or reach out to friends and extended family. Have them take part in group outings and attend community events. An active social life improves physical, mental, and emotional health.
Keep them physically active. Daily movement can be a lifesaver for aging seniors. Exercises such as walking, chair exercises or age-appropriate workouts can help a senior stay in solid physical, mental, and emotional shape. Check out https://dailycaring.com/tag/exercise for some age-appropriate exercises. Give them a coloring book with a new set of crayons. Remember how good that made you feel as a youngster?
Make sure they eat healthy. Stay away from frozen TV dinners, sugary foods like doughnuts, fast-food restaurants and processed foods. Fiber-rich food such as fruit and vegetables are a must for seniors, as are whole grains and lean protein. Minimize sugar and unhealthy fats.
Entrust them with a meaningful chore or responsibility. For mobile seniors, a dog will make a perfect companion that will make them feel loved, needed and keep them physically active. For less-mobile seniors, give them house plants to tend to and care for. Feeding and caring for aquarium goldfish or giving them the responsibility to check-in on someone less fortunate than they are with a daily check-in call are activities to consider.
Love ’em Up. Show them they’re loved. Hug them often. Share kind words, thoughts and memories with them. Expressions of love are especially important for widowed seniors who need more support and affection to deal with grief.
If needed, seek professional help. Decreases in appetite, sleep, movement as well as behavioral changes can be a symptom of depression getting worse. Contact a mental health professional and sign the senior up for counseling if you suspect the disorder is getting out of hand.
“Reach Out” To Others
Are you, or someone you know suffering from loneliness? Call Fairfield Glade Resident Services between 9 a.m.-noon weekdays at 931-456-7272 and ask about our Reach Out program.
Reach Out will arrange for you or a loved one to receive a friendly 30-minute telephone call each week from a caring volunteer.
