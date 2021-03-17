Hospice of Cumberland County board of directors will host its 30th annual benefit golf tournament Wednesday, May 12, at Lake Tansi Golf Course.
The event will raise funds for the only local nonprofit hospice organization.
Hospice of Cumberland County provides comfort and care for the terminally ill as they spend their final days with dignity, surrounded by family and friends in their homes and in their six-bed residential facility, Cumberland House.
The entry donation is $80 per golfer and includes green fee and cart, one mulligan per player, gift bag, lunch and beverage.
Registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. prior to the shotgun tournament start at 1 p.m.
Entries must be submitted by April 30, with checks payable to Hospice of Cumberland County (Golf) and mailed to Larry McNamara, 23 Cloverdale Circle, Crossville, TN, 38558.
To receive a team entry form in email, please send an email to McNamaraiii@Msn.com.
The format will be a four-person scramble with three flights of teams, a combination of men’s, women’s and mixed teams, determined by team scores after the golf round.
There will be $1,500 in cash prizes awarded to the first and second place team in each flight, along with prizes for closest to the pin on all par 3’s and most accurate drive contests.
In the unlikely event of a rainout, lunch will be served and prizes awarded by drawings versus play.
Many local companies have pledged their support with prizes or a tee box hole sponsorship with their $150 tax deductible donation.
Anyone interested in sponsoring a hole in memory or in honor of a loved one may call McNamara at 931-484-6032 for details.
