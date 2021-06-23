Fun, outgoing people are sought to participate in the 30th annual Fairfield Glade Treasure Hunt.
The event will be Sept. 10, with participants scheduled to meet at noon in the Fairfield Glade Food City parking lot.
This year’s Treasure Hunt is limited to 20 cars with a maximum of four people per car.
There will be 10 puzzles to solve, leading to a secret destination where snacks and beverages will be served and prizes awarded. Cost is $10 per person.
Call Josephine at 310-944-1059 to sign up or for more information.
