The Fairfield Glade Lions Club’s 2022 Reverse Raffle will once again be a live drawing.
The raffle, a state-sanctioned event, will be Aug. 11 at The Center at Fairfield Glade.
A maximum of 500 tickets will be sold for this annual fundraiser at $50 each.
The top three prizes will be cash prizes of $6,000, $2,000 and $1,000.
In addition, there will be a wide assortment of prizes donated by community businesses.
Proceeds from the Reverse Raffle fund critical Lions programs in the community, including:
• Hearing and Vision Screening for Children
• Student of the Month Scholarship Program
• Eyeglass and Hearing Aid Assistance
In addition, proceeds from the Reverse Raffle are donated to community organizations, including Avalon Center, House of Hope and the United Fund.
Tickets can be purchased from any Fairfield Glade Lion or at
the First National Bank or the Regions Bank, both in Fairfield Glade.
The Lions Club expresses appreciation to corporate sponsors Cumberland Eye Center and Zurich Homes for their support for this event.
Call Lion Ron at 931-484-2422 or Lion Susan at 916-203-9178 for more information.
