Tickets are now on sale for the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club’s annual fashion show and luncheon Wednesday, April 5, at The Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Tickets are $35 and include lunch. Both members and the public can purchase tickets at the Collage Boutique in the Village Green Mall until March 31.
Ladies Club members may also buy tickets at the March meeting. Accepted payment is by check only made out to Fairfield Glade Ladies Club.
Tickets will not be available the day of the event.
Tickets are not refundable.
The fashion show features stylish clothing from Chico’s, with members of the Ladies Club serving as runway models.
In addition to lunch, musical entertainment will be provided by the Cumberland County Playhouse.
The Ladies Club will also have a collection of gift baskets available for attendees to bid on.
Proceeds from the event are used to help fund the charitable contributions dispersed by the club annually.
Lunch will be herb-grilled chicken over Romaine lettuce salad with poppy seed dressing and roll, with coconut cake for dessert.
The fashion show is sponsored by SDP Financial Associates LLC in Village Green Mall; Witt Financial Group, LLC; Selk Pressure Washing and Selk Painting and Coating; One Way Home Services; and an anonymous Ladies Club member.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes.
The club’s mission is to provide educational and charitable giving, direct community service and social opportunities for its members.
The club is open to all women living or owning property in Fairfield Glade, as well as former Ladies Club members.
Visit ffgladiesclub.com for more information.
