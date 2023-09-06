Limited tickets for the Run for Cover concert to benefit Fairfield Glade Fire Department are now on sale.
The concert will be from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 10 in The Center at 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at The Center.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 10:16 pm
