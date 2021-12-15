The Monsignor Philip F. Thoni Council 16088 of the Knights of Columbus conducted a drive to gather and distribute warm clothing to several elementary schools in Cumberland County this fall.
This year, in order to best ensure that the items collected are of the most value to the schools, the Knights obtained input from several of the school nurses on the needs of their school.
As in previous years, announcements of the upcoming drive were provided for several weeks beforehand at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fairfield Glade Masses, in weekly bulletins, and at various meetings in order to allow parishioners to prepare their donations.
The donations were gathered at St. Francis of Assisi before and after all of the Oct. 30-31 weekend Masses.
The response was overwhelming. Socks, underwear, sweat pants and other clothing items were collected.
Additionally, $200 in cash donations were received which were used to purchase other needed items.
In all, the drive was able to provide seven boxes of clothing to seven different schools, in addition to six to eight coats for each school.
Council 16088 members said they feel honored to have the opportunity to co-
ordinate this effort to provide a method
for people to share with those in need of these items, especially at this time of the year.
The Council thanks all who are able to donate to this worthwhile cause and wishes for God’s continued blessings on those who contribute, and on those who receive in this effort.
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic men’s fraternal organization based on the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
The international organization is headquartered in New Haven, CT. Two Councils — 16088 Monsignor Philip F. Thoni Council and 8152 St. Bernard Council — are active in Knights of Columbus activities in the Crossville area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.