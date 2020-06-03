Three Rivers Theatre Company is launching a series of virtual staged readings through July 9 using Facebook Live via the Zoom messaging platform.
“This free series of online readings will feature the works of three Tennessee playwrights and a classic comedy from Shakespeare,” said Martha Wilkinson, Three Rivers managing artistic director.
Each presentation starts at 7 p.m. EDT.
Beyond All Doors, an intriguing play by Spring City playwright Dawnia Powers, will be the staged reading June 4.
“The show confronts the issue of addiction and how it affects so many lives,” Powers said. She explained that her work “deals with the reality that not everyone can pull through a difficult time, but the healing power of love and second chances can turn a life around.”
Coming on June 25 will be William Shakespeare’s A Comedy of Errors. Performed by members of the Three Rivers Theatre Company (and possibly some special guests), the classic comedy is set in the Greek city of Ephesus and tells a tale of two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. It is one of Shakespeare’s shortest works and most farcical comedies.
The series wraps up on July 9 with the presentation of The Princess of Danvers, authored by Harriman High School student Brooke Jenkins. The play was originally set to be premiered as a school production before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Despite the many obstacles being faced by the theatre community at home and around the world, Three Rivers is happy to step in and give these students a platform where they can practice their art before an audience,” Wilkinson said. “Even if the performance is virtual, it gives the students a theatrical experience they otherwise may not have had.”
Jenkins said she is trying to reassemble the original school cast for the online production.
The series kicked off May 26 with Nashville playwright Carolyn German’s comedy Jo-fina: The Funeral Parlor Hero. Wilkinson, Marilyn Maines, Anita Huling, Leia Barker and Ashley Woods were the featured performers.
Information regarding how to join the Facebook Live/Zoom event is available at www.ThreeRiversTheatre.com and on the Three Rivers Theatre Company Facebook page.
Due to the pandemic, Three Rivers was forced to shut down operations on March 12. At that time, two productions were in rehearsal: the children’s show, Sarah and the Secret of the Cellar and a rip-roaring comedy entitled Southern Fried Funeral. Seven six-week-long acting classes for children, teens and adults were also forced to be canceled, as well as plans for two week-long acting camps.
Wilkinson said Southern Fried Funeral has been tentatively rescheduled for late July to early August, while Sarah and the Secret of the Cellar will likely be pushed to the 2021 season.
One online acting class has been developed and is underway, with another round of online classes expected to begin possibly in mid-June.
“We have implemented an exhaustive Post COVID-19 Reopening Plan that we will work off of when it is safe for audiences, actors, crews, students and volunteers to return to live theatre and the classroom,” said Managing Producer Donnie Hall regarding live productions and classes.
“In the meantime,” he added, “we are anxious to get back on stage and into the classroom, but can only do so by putting into practice extraordinary safety measures. We understand there is no guarantee of an illness-free event. It is indisputable, however, that planning, training and implementing reasonable health and safety measures are the best ways to protect live theatre, the people who create it, and the people who attend.”
Based in Harriman, Three Rivers Theatre Company is a community theatre that began operations in 2019. It is owned and operated by Wilkinson, a 30-year musical theater veteran, and her husband, Hall, an actor and producer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.