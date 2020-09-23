Lois Remer is a long-time Fairfield Glade resident, having moved here from Michigan with her husband Frank in 1986. Lois has a vibrant history, reflecting many life lessons along the way.
Cherish Your Roots
The daughter of a Presbyterian minister, Lois’ family moved several times, depending on where her father was called to serve. Lois has fond memories of her parents; her father’s first church in Davenport, IA, had a membership of 24 and grew to 200.
Lois recollected, “My father was a good minister. He preached wonderful sermons, and he frequently called on his parishioners. Everyone loved my mother, she served well in her role as a pastor’s wife, raised her family, and was a wonderful inspiration to all who knew her.”
Lois was born in Peoria, IL, the youngest sister to siblings Mary and Paul who are 18 and 9 years older. Lois refers to herself as the “replacement daughter” for Ruth Ann, who died at the age of 11. Lois’ family moved to Chattanooga, TN. When Lois was in seventh grade they moved to Saginaw, MI, where she attended high school.
Lois received training in piano and voice, and enjoyed literature, music, cards, golf and tennis. Lois’ parents encouraged their children to grow in their faith and to follow their dreams.
Pursue Your Dreams
Lois attended Albion College for two years and graduated from Michigan State (Go Green, Go White!), majoring in speech education with an emphasis on drama and persuasive speech. After graduation, Lois did social work with the public assistance program for the state of Michigan.
While playing doubles in tennis, she met her husband Frank, also a graduate from Michigan State. Frank worked at the GM facility in Saginaw and served on the Carlton School Board. Eventually, they moved to Lansing, which Lois considers “home.”
She stayed at home to lovingly raise their four daughters, Janice, Robin, Susie and Cheri. Frank was a doting father and husband and encouraged Lois to pursue her interests.
Lois promoted the local symphony. She served as president of the Lansing Town Hall which had approximately 1,000 members. Their bi-monthly meetings and luncheons featured well-known speakers sharing a variety of interesting topics, with time for questions and answers.
Frank’s job opportunity resulted in moving the family to Plymouth, a suburb of Detroit. With all of their daughters in school, Lois began selling residential real estate. She also worked at the Cheese and Wine Bar in Plymouth, featuring fine wine and over 50 different cheeses.
Be Open to Change
With their daughters grown and on their own, Frank and Lois decided to downsize from their Dutch Colonial home in Plymouth, MI. As they considered options, they chose to relocate to the South, escaping those long, cold Michigan winters. Lois’ brother and his wife had moved to Fairfield Glade and encouraged Lois and Frank to come and visit. The Glade offered a lot of attractive amenities that appealed to them: great climate, low cost of living, golf, tennis, and bridge! Lois’ brother had built his home on the 6th hole of Dorchester Golf Course, and Lois and Frank built on the 7th hole of the same course.
Lois and Frank sold real estate here. Lois worked for Mountaineer Real Estate part-time for 14 years, but it interfered with golf, tennis and bridge, so she retired to focus on her interests.
Count Your Blessings
Lois and Frank shared many happy, healthy years together, enjoying their daughters, their families, and many friends from all over the country. Lois’s mother came to live with them in Fairfield Glade. She eventually moved into an assisted living facility and lived to be 106 ½ years old. Frank succumbed to a stroke in 2010. Lois shared that he had trimmed their bushes the day he had the stroke. He passed just a few days later.
At the young-at-heart age of 90, Lois continues to live in the same home with her sweet and lazy feline companion, Gidget. Lois dutifully feeds Gidget and lets her in and out of the house at her command.
Lois receives phone calls and visits from her daughters frequently. She is blessed with four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, all pursuing their dreams and doing well.
Lois is a member of the FG Community Church where she used to sing in the choir and serve in a variety of ways. She continues to golf occasionally but gave up tennis after a knee replacement a few years ago. Lois is a long-time member of an excellent book club, reading and discussing a book each month. She belongs to six-plus bridge clubs and looks forward to the day when it is safe to resume playing cards together. She remains physically active and still mows her own yard.
Be Kind
Lois has seen many changes to Fairfield Glade over the years, many of them positive including the expansion of housing developments, the improvements to the roads, the increase and improvement in amenities, and the rich diversity of clubs and activities. She encourages people to be mindful of those who have physical, mental, emotional, and financial needs. Lois’s message is to care about people, build relationships, and be kind to one another. She is grateful for her rich, rewarding life in Fairfield Glade.
