Our neighbor to the west, White County calls itself the “Land of Falling Water.” You can see multiple waterfalls in a matter of hours and never break a sweat.
You pass Wildcat Falls on Hwy. 70 driving into the county, just past the scenic overlook. Burgess Falls and Rock Island state parks both straddle the White County line, with multiple waterfalls available.
But the spectacular Lost Creek Falls requires getting off the beaten path and onto some old country roads.
The falls is part of the larger Lost Creek State Natural Area. It has about one mile of trail leading to the 40-foot falls. Like Virgin Falls — located just a few miles away through some rugged trails — the water emerges from a large spring above, falls over the falls and then disappears underground.
Across the way is Lost Creek Cave, a popular recreational cave. It’s home to several rare species, including the protected Indiana bat. It’s closed right now for the hibernation period. People can enter the cave other times of the year, but you must get a permit available at the Nature Center at Fall Creek Falls.
The falls and the cave form a sink hole of sorts, trapping cool air that is a treat on those 80-degree spring days. It also offers a quiet area to sit and enjoy the flowers and ferns that grow there. The lush area, currently sprouting its spring green, was the perfect choice when Disney looked for filming spots for “The Jungle Book” remake in 1994.
It’s also a great spot to observe the transition from the Cumberland Plateau and the Highland Rim, with features of the Plateau’s hard sandstone and the softer limestone.
Lost Creek connects to a 57,000-acre wilderness that includes lands managed by the Tennessee Division of Forestry, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tennessee State Parks.
Though not as well known as the trailhead atop the Plateau, there’s a path from the base of the mountain 4.5 miles to Virgin Falls. You can do the out-and-back trail for nine miles of rugged hiking, or you can choose a closer destination.
Rylander Cascades sits about a half mile along this trail. A once-underground stream forms the cascades along a fault line. It has no incoming or outgoing stream, either.
Nearby Dog Cove doesn’t feature waterfalls, but it’s got caves and sinks, creeks and bluffs that highlight the scenic beauty of this area. The Beecher Wallace Homestead joined the state part system in January 2019. The site features a barn, sheds and farmhouse built in the late 1800s, offering a glimpse into the history of the Cumberland Plateau. Here, Lost Creek is found. The water flows and then disappears and reappears several times. It eventually disappears under the mountain. If you want to see it again, you will have to hike to Virgin Falls where it pours out of a cave.
All these treasures can be found on White’s Cave Rd. in Sparta. To get there, take Hwy. 70 W. toward Sparta. Turn left on Country Club Rd. at the historic Rock House (that’s worth a visit, too, when it’s open). Turn left onto Lester Flatt Rd. at the Sparta Country Club. Follow this road to a stop sign and turn right onto Lost Creek Rd. If you stay on Lost Creek Rd., you’ll dead end at Dog Cove. White’s Cave Rd. veers to the left at the Dog Cove sign.
All areas are open for day use. No camping is permitted at Lost Creek or Dog Cove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.