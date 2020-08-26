Do you need a good laugh? “A Comedy of Kingly Proportions”? A full evening of laughs? Put on your mask. Come to the Cumberland County Playhouse. Relax in the well sanitized, socially distanced seats to watch Elvis Has Left the Building on the Mainstage.
Escorting you to your seat may be Bryce McDonald or Britt Hancock, producing and artistic directors of the Playhouse or educational director and a frequent stage presence: Wesley Webster. Volunteers are not working while the novel coronavirus is still active. There are no tickets, no programs. Taped-off rows determine appropriate distance for seating.
Your group may sit together, with your masks on, but several seats must separate you from the next group.
Amid the sound of Elvis’ music filling the auditorium, we meet the Colonel, played by Jason Ross. He is desperate. Elvis has disappeared.
The Colonel has Elvis signed for an appearance in Las Vegas. Elvis’ appearances are always big money makers. This performance, we discover, would pay off the Colonel’s gambling debts in Vegas. Grabbing a series of phones to answer at his large desk, Ross’ usual agility comes into play.
Enter Patty Payne, another long-time Playhouse favorite, as Trudy. Clearly, her role is to attempt order in the life and office of the Colonel. Her calm demeanor dissipates as the show progresses. Payne’s talents as an actress grow with the years.
Cory Clark brings his amazing agility to the role of Roscoe. He is clearly capable of Elvis’ gyrations. Can he follow the Colonel’s directions? Jumping on and off the desk (there are no chairs), he is ever in motion. Can he be made to focus?
Daniel Black as Candy has been a confident for the Colonel. He was not aware of the extent of his gambling problem. Candy attempts to offer some stability to the situation. It would help to have a chair, since sitting on the desk is not allowed.
Adding to the Colonel’s tension, Jill enters. She is newspaper reporter, hot on the trail of a story. She has heard rumors about Elvis’ disappearance. She has come to the person known to be his manager. DeAnna Etcheson plays Jill as eager to get a scoop for her paper. Sweetness and light are not her way of acting.
Donald Fann has directed this five-person cast in turning the script of Elvis Has Left the Building by V. Cate and Duke Ernsberger into an delightful production. Fann occasionally directs a show here in the summer. He teaches theater at Stewart’s Creek High School. The recipient of many awards, he is an active part of Arts Leadership in Tennessee. I always find it a treat to see a show he has directed at the Playhouse.
Bringing their particular skills in working with Fann and the actors are Matt Bundy on sound design, Katy Fagiolo as stage manager for the production and Sam Hann doing lighting design and serving as technical director. In her first year here, Kimberly Stark served as costume designer. The two Elvis look-alike costumes were fun.
Elvis Has Left the Building opened on Aug. 14, as planned for the 2020 Season. It will run through Oct. 1 in this constantly sanitized facility.
Order “tickets” online or call 931-484-5000. Your name will be checked off at the door.
The lack of tickets or programs are two other steps in avoiding the spread of virus. In the lobby, you may take a picture of the program on your cellphone, if you like.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.