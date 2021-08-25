As the movie quote goes, “THEY’RE BAAACK!!!” The hemlock woolly adelgid is back in Fairfield Glade.
The hemlock woolly adelgid is a destructive aphid-like insect/pest, originally from Asia, that attacks Eastern and Carolina hemlock trees.
Its first discovery in the United States was in Oregon in the 1920s. It was not found in the East until the 1950s and in East Tennessee in 2002.
HWA is expanding its range an average of 15 miles per year. Nearly half the hemlock groves in the eastern forests are infected with this pest, and it has caused extensive tree damage.
HWA feeds on hemlock trees of all ages. The insects attach themselves to the base of the hemlock needles and feed from new twig growth.
The most noticeable aspect of infested hemlocks is the white mass at the base of the needles on the twigs. Heavily infested large trees usually die within four years.
However, it may take longer than 10 years depending on proximity to other infested trees, tree size, and the level of environmental stress.
What to do about HWA
HWA can be controlled by the use of insecticidal soap and horticultural oil sprays. These sprays can provide effective control, even when the white waxy covering is present.
Relative to most other insecticides, soaps and horticultural oils have fewer potential adverse effects to the user, with minimal harm to beneficial predators, parasites and the environment. These products can be purchased on-line and from local landscape suppliers.
A much more effective and longer lasting treatment involves the insecticide, Imidacloprid.
Imidacloprid which is applied as a foliar spray, root zone soil drench or soil and trunk injection. Trunk injection methods are only available through specially trained and licensed landscape professionals.
Who is responsible for treatment?
Responsibility for treatment of infested trees in Fairfield Glade is determined by their location. Homeowners are responsible for trees on their property while those on the golf courses will be treated by the golf course staff.
Trees on common property will be treated by the Community Club as time and resources allow. The Environmental Committee will monitor the outbreak and will provide updates and additional information as plans are made.
Visit https://protecttnforests.org/hemlockwoollyadelgid.html for more.
