The Grove has become the go-to venue for outdoor concerts and events in Fairfield Glade.
Developer Tom Anderson bought Fairfield Glade Homes three years ago, and he and his wife, Kylen, built and own The Grove amphitheater, which is situated on the banks of Mirror Lake, in an effort to literally work together “in concert” with the Fairfield Glade Community Club.
“We’re hoping to give the community another place to come together,” Kylen Anderson said. “The Glade is such a beautiful community.”
Kylen said Tom noticed there was a lack of development in the core of the community. Kylen said Tom loved music and he thought an amphitheater would be a great place to start.
“It’s definitely made in concert with the community club,” she said. The Grove amphitheater was one way they thought they could add to the betterment of the community and create a space that would encourage togetherness.
“We’re in partnership with Fairfield Glade Community Club. We work together on that,” she added.
In addition to The Grove main stage, they also have the smaller stage to showcase a variety of single acts and singer-songwriter performers, as well as karaoke and movie nights on Fridays and Saturdays, all sponsored by Fairfield Glade Homes. The Grove is also home to the ever popular Mirror Lake Blast summer concert series on Mondays, hosted by FGCC and sponsored by Dave Kirk Automotive.
“It’s a shared project,” she continued. “It’s definitely a team effort with our partnership with the community club. We work closely with the community club to bring things that the residents will really embrace. We want it to be a place that people will come back to.”
The Grove’s soft opening was on May 7, and has been hosting up to three events every week, weather depending, ever since.
“This is our first summer,” Kylen said, “and we’ve done a lot.”
The concerts are free and they also recruit food truck and biergarten vendors to offer sustenance, because grooving at The Grove can definitely work up an appetite.
Kylen said while it has been a learning process, they’ve thoroughly enjoyed putting on events at The Grove.
“I have a lot of ideas,” she said of her and Tom’s newest venture, and they have many more events lined up through October. They love being able to share The Grove with the community.
Kylen said, “We think it advances the community as a whole, because it makes [the community] more attractive and people feel like they belong.”
Aside from a love of music and The Grove offering a beautiful entertainment venue, the Andersons wholeheartedly love that it also allows them the opportunity to help other people give back to the community, such as the Knights of Columbus who hosted a band there as a fundraiser to benefit Cumberland Good Samaritans.
“It’s a way to give back to the community,” she said. “It’s a great place, but this makes it even better.”
Stay tuned by liking their Facebook page “The Grove at Fairfield Glade.”
