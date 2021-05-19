The Grove at the Glade amphitheater and biergarten hosted approximately 200 employees, vendors and their families May 7 for a soft opening.
Chattanooga’s Drive Train band performed on the amphitheater’s main stage as guests enjoyed fresh wood-fired pizzas designed by the The Grove’s new pizza truck, as well as hot dogs and hamburgers from Lisa’s Kettlecorn.
The soft opening allowed The Grove team to give the venue a “test drive” before the official opening to residents and community on Memorial Day weekend. “We wanted everything to be perfect for the first Monday Night Blast concert scheduled for May 31. We are really excited about what The Grove can bring to the Glade community,” said Tom Anderson, owner of Fairfield Glade Homes.
Look for the biergarten and pizza truck to be open Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays throughout the summer.
Plans are underway for music and other events on the small stage on Fridays and Saturdays when larger concerts are not scheduled at the main amphitheater.
A website and Facebook page with updated events are in the works, but in the meantime, here is a calendar of main stage acts scheduled thus far (this does not include Monday Night Blasts, which are posted on the FGCC website):
Friday, June 11 — Cornbread, Conroe, TX. www.cornbreadofficial.com Concession open at 5 p.m., music at 5:30
Cornbread is a country artist influenced by Diamond Rio, Merle Haggard, George Jones, Bob Seger, Clint Black and many others.
Follow him on Facebook at Cornbreadlivemusic
Friday, July 23 — End of the Line, Nashville, TN. www.allmanbrostribute.com
Concession opens at 6 p.m., music at 6:30
The premier Allman Brothers tribute band! Close your eyes and go back to where it all began. Follow them on Facebook at allmanbrostribute.com
Saturday, Aug. 28 — Utopia, Tullahoma, TN www.thebash.com/rnb-band/utopia
Concession opens at 6 p.m., music at 6:30
The ultimate in classy and charismatic MoTown. Follow them on Facebook at JTTFN1981
All concerts are free and sponsored by Fairfield Glade Homes. Times are subject to change.
Looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. More to follow ... stay tuned!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.