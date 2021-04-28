Some of you may have been taking a stroll along the Glade’s many walking paths and stopped to wonder what was in the works.
The wait is over!
Fairfield Glade Homes, in partnership with Fairfield Glade Community Club, is excited to announce its newest addition to the Fairfield Glade Community; an amphitheater and biergarten nestled on the shore of Mirror Lake called “The Grove at Fairfield Glade.”
So, what exactly is The Grove?
First and foremost, it’s a gathering place for neighbors to come together and enjoy one another. Music, movies, food and community events will be enjoyed at the 875-square-foot amphitheater complete with dance area and state-of-the-art sound system.
Resting under the trees on top of the knoll, patrons can enjoy al fresco refreshments on picnic tables in the style of European biergartens.
A smaller stage for solo performers is also included and located nearby.
Developer Tom Anderson of Fairfield Glade Homes said, “When we came to the Glade in 2017, we were excited to find ways to partner with the Community Club to bring more amenities to the community.”
A love of music and a belief in the power and beauty of neighbors coming together led to the vision for the amphitheater and grounds.
Anderson mentioned his idea to colleagues on the Community Club Board and soon plans were in motion to make The Grove a reality.
FGH agreed to finance the construction and development of the amphitheater and biergarten with the Community Club donating funds to build and maintain the walkways surrounding it.
Anderson added, “We hope this is just the beginning of many more partnerships between Fairfield Glade Homes and its residents. The sky is really the limit when we all come together.”
FGCC President Ken Flierl shared, “The Community Club’s partnership with Tom and Fairfield Glade Homes to complement their investments in The Grove’s structures by investing in walking paths and lighting that can be used by our residents and guests year-round is a win-win for everyone. We believe that continuing to build on our cooperative relationship will contribute to a vibrant and exciting future for our community.”
In honor of its inaugural summer, FGH will be sponsoring one concert per month beginning in June and ending in October. Look for a calendar to be coming out in the near future.
Like to cook? Have ex-perience in the restaurant world?
They are looking for people who might be interested in helping get their pizza truck up and running.
If you are interested or have ideas to share, please call the Fairfield Glade office at 931-484-3734 and leave a message with the receptionist.
They will be in touch!
