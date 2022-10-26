I was at the liquor store and I came across a wine that was described as ‘’unctuous.’’
I had no idea what that meant describing a wine. I asked the clerk and got the shrugged-shoulder look.
According to Webster ... “having, revealing, or marked by a smug, or false earnestness or spirituality.”
Well, that’s no help.
How about, “smooth and greasy in texture or appearance … fatty or oily as in a sauce, gravy, wine, coffee etc.”
Ah-ha. Now I get it.
I don’t think I want an oily or greasy mouth feeling in my wine. Pizza, biscuits and gravy, yes. Wine, not so much.
This got me thinking what other odd words are used to describe wine.
Reading some wine magazines my chiropractor gave to me, online reviews and labels I found these 20 odd words.
Angular. Young wine with distinctly sharp, bitter, or tart flavors.
Barnyard. This means what the wine smells like, well, we have all been in a barnyard and know what it smells like. It’s not used much anymore describing a wine, unless the wine writer is attempting to dig that wine an early grave
Chewy Tannins. When you take a sip of wine and it dries out your mouth so that you “chew” or clean the tannins out of the insides of your mouth, that is chewy tannins.
Complex. As much as I love complex wines, using the word “complex” to describe a wine is a copout unless you go on to describe how it’s complex. A complex wine simply means that when you taste it, the flavors change from the moment you taste it to the moment you swallow.
Dead. A dead wine has, over the course of time, lost its complexities and aromas. It’s not dead, merely dormant. A dead wine can come back to life and taste better than ever. Though it’s impossible to predict how long, it will take.
Forest Floor. These wines are often more mature and have earthy, wet aromas.
Fruit Bomb. A wine with super ripe fruit on the nose and palate. Often times higher in alcohol.
Grassy. A description typical of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc and describes a fresh cut grass smell or flavor.
Hot. This has nothing to do with the wine’s temperature. A hot wine has a very high alcohol level. The alcohol fumes are so strong, it feels like they’re burning your nostrils. Not to fear, this can wear off if you leave your wine to sit for a few minutes.
Intellectually Satisfying. What does that mean? Your guess is as good as mine.
Jammy. Sommeliers and wine experts cringe when they hear this term while the rest of us like it. Jam is delicious part of the PB&J. In wine, “jammy” indicates a wine with a cooked-berry sweetness that often is used to describe American wines like zinfandel, grenache and Australian shiraz.
Minerally. Imagine that smell of fresh wet concrete. Now imagine that flavor in your mouth.
Opulent. This word is a baseline word to a style of wine that is rich, smooth and bold. If you are a rich, smooth, bold wine guy, “opulent” is your word.
Plastic. A chemical-like aroma associated with many high acidity white wines such as riesling and Chablis. There is no actual presence of plastic.
Quaffable. A wine you drink without giving any thought about. They just taste good.
Reduced. Not the price but rather a wine hasn’t been exposed to enough oxygen. This flaw can sometimes be remedied by introducing oxygen to the wine. Swirling your glass around or decanting the bottle may help. Then again, it might not.
Tight. This wine is not ready to drink. When I taste a tight wine, it usually has very high tannins, hard-to-identify fruit characteristics and is hard-to-drink. This wine could benefit from being decanted.
Ubiquitous. “Appearing to be everywhere at once; being or seeming to be in more than one location at the same time.” This is a confusing word. I’m not sure how to use it. Is the wine available everywhere, are the grapes grown everywhere, is the taste a bit of everything, I don’t know.
Volatile. Webster says, “subject to rapid or unexpected change/stock market. “But the term actually refers to a wine with too much acetic acid. This is not a compliment. Volatile acidity can destroy the aromas and the taste of a wine
Wet Dog. This is a commonly associated aroma with a wine that is corked.
I am sure there are others, but these are the ones I found.
Stay safe. Happy drinking.
It’s Wine-o-clock, Chris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.