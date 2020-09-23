Mission Statement: That We All May Be One in Unconditional Christian Love.
This means that its members advocate for a church that is welcoming and friendly. It accepts diverse beliefs, experiences, and backgrounds by watching over and affirming each other while reaching out to those in need and, at the same time, encouraging spiritual growth.
Fairfield Glade Community Church was born of a vision in 1975.
On Sept. 12, the Security Building was completed and the first service was held on Sept. 21, 1975. A congregation of 40, representing seven Protestant denominations and the Roman Catholic Church, attended.
Its founders established in The Church Charter that Fairfield Glade Community Church would respect the “full freedom for spiritual thought and liberty of personal conviction.” Its founders firmly believed that by sharing diversity without judging differences resulted in a relationship that drew them closer to God’s richness. The main church construction was completed in 1981, and the first full-time resident minister Wolfgang “Wolf” Koehler, and wife Betty, arrived from Wisconsin. Pastor Wolfgang Koehler preached his first sermon in the church on Jan. 10, 1982. The Sanctuary, as congregants know it today, was completed in 1989.
Today, the membership of Fairfield Glade Community Church incorporates more than 15 denominations that effortlessly integrates traditional to progressive points of view. Fairfield Glade Community church maintains a longstanding covenant with the United Church of Christ (UCC) and The Presbyterian Church USA (PCUSA). Today, membership is at approximately 260.
Fairfield Glade Community Church is governed by its members and led by its Board of Directors and supporting committees. This structure allows the pastor to focus on worship and pastoral duties.
As evidenced throughout Fairfield Glade Community Church’s history, ecumenical traditions are respected while the focus of this church is to integrate its time, talent and gifts to impact local and regional missions. An active Stephen Ministry, an exceptional choir and gifted organists are examples of their members' gifts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.