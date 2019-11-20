The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for Nov. 3-9, 2019:
Nov. 4 — St. George Dr., Fraud. A resident reported being the victim of an email scam losing $300 in Apple iTunes Cards.
Nov. 6 — Springdale Dr., Theft. A resident reported $127 in cash and prescription narcotics stolen from their purse.
Nov. 8 — Prestonwood Circle, Fraud. A victim of credit card theft notified FGPD of a package being delivered in our jurisdiction and upon investigation of the delivery address residents were victim of a mail forwarding scam.
Nov. 9 — King Arthur Court, Arrest. A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
Security Tip of the Week
According to the American Automobile Association, an estimated 43.4 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home over Thanksgiving weekend — and 90% of those will travel by car. Here are some tips to keep in mind if you’re headed out on the road.
• Leave yourself extra time, especially if the weather is bad. With so many cars on the road, slow traffic is a given. If you aren’t in a rush, you’ll be less stressed and more patient. And if you happen to arrive early, you can help your host with meal prep or a run to the store.
• Make sure items in your car are secured so they won’t become a hazard if you have to brake suddenly. If you’re transporting food, use containers with tight-fitting lids to keep you from lunging to prevent spills or protect your homemade goodies. Properly secure your pets with a harness or a crate and provide kids with enough activities to keep them entertained. Remember to pack snacks, water, and clean-up supplies.
• Food poisoning can be a risk when food sits out for more than a few hours at temperatures between 40-140 degrees. If preparing a hot dish to bring, cook it completely the day before and refrigerate it overnight. Then, transport it in a cooler and reheat it at your destination. Or, if you make the dish on Thanksgiving Day, use an insulated container to keep it hot.
• If you’re going away for the weekend take some precautions before you go so you don’t come home to an unpleasant surprise. Thieves like privacy and don’t want interruptions, which means they’re more likely to target a place they know is unoccupied. Don’t announce your travel plans over social media. A study of ex-burglars found that four out of five used social media sites like Twitter and Facebook to identify unoccupied properties. Ensure that you don’t announce you’re leaving to your workers. Most burglaries that occur in our area are because the homeowner made it clear to someone performing work for them they would not be home. Make it look like someone’s home. Put your lights on a timer, for example. You can also have a trusted friend or neighbor pick up your mail and newspapers and move your car occasionally.
• Clean leaves and debris out of your rain gutters to prevent flooding if there’s a storm while you’re gone. Just be sure to put the ladder away afterward so a thief can’t use it to access your upper windows or scale your fence.
• Don’t forget to lock all windows and bolt all exterior doors. One-third of home burglaries happen through unforced entry, where thieves are able to get in through an open door or window.
• Be sure to stop by the Police Department and fill out a watch card so we can watch your home over the holidays.
