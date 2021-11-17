The Peavine Care Center food pantry is offering Thanksgiving food baskets to hungry families in Cumberland County in time for Thanksgiving.
The baskets contain a traditional Thanksgiving meal that will feed a family of eight.
Turkey, dressing, gravy, potatoes, vegetables, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner bread and pumpkin pie are included in each basket.
They were provided through the generosity of parishioners from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fairfield Glade, who donated $5,000 to fill the food baskets.
“We have so much to be thankful for,” said Bob Diller, Peavine Care Center director. “It is only through the generosity of churches like St. Francis and others that we are able to continue the good work we do.
“I am overwhelmed by and grateful for their generosity.”
Before distribution, the food baskets were blessed by the Rev. Fr. Michael Woods from St. Francis of Assisi.
“Oh God, our Father,” he prayed, “this simple thing we do by offering these (food) baskets, we do by the gift of faith. We pray that the power of heaven come down on these baskets and into the homes of those who receive them, and that it will awaken in them your love, coming through us to them.”
The distribution of Thanksgiving baskets will be from 10:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 17.
No qualifying family is turned away, and new clients are always welcome.
In addition to the donation made by St. Francis, the Cumberland County Pickleball Association donated $1,500 to complete the project.
Peavine Care Center is a food pantry operated by volunteers and open to residents in Cumberland County. Its mission is to reach out to those in need by providing food, spiritual support and a kind word.
It is located at 44 N. Peavine Plaza in Crossville and can be reached at 931-484-4570 or peavinecare@gmail.com.
