To the Fairfield Glade community and timeshare guests:
We thank you for your continued support of our fire department. We are sorry that we could not serve you another pancake breakfast on Labor Day weekend.
The FGFD is all about keeping everyone safe during this time that we are dealing with COVID-19.
Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during the rest of the year. We thank you for your donations.
See you next year at our next Pancake Breakfast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.