We are excited to announce some changes and some additions to your Fairfield Glade Fire Department. We begin with the changes. We want to congratulate David Corcoran on his election as president of the Fairfield Glade Fire Department Board of Directors. Also elected at the February board meeting were Bob Terraforte to vice-president, while Bob Bainsky and Ann Logsdon were re-elected to their respective positions as Secretary and Treasurer. Many thanks to all our board members for their continued hard work in administering the department.
There is a new addition to the department’s fleet of firefighting apparatus. The department acquired a new 2021 Dodge Durango incident command vehicle. This much-needed vehicle replaces the 2008 Ford Explorer chief’s vehicle. We want to take this opportunity to thank the residents of Fairfield Glade for their continued support of the Fire Department. Without your generosity, capital acquisitions such as this incident command vehicle would not be possible.
With your ongoing support, we hope to replace our more than 30-year-old GMC fire engine sometime in 2023. Fundraising events are being planned for this year to help us attain that goal. A 5K walk/run is planned for June 18, in addition to our pancake breakfasts on Memorial
Day, 4th of July and Labor Day. Please mark your calendars and come support your all-volunteer Fairfield Glade Fire Department. Keep in touch with your fire department’s goings-on by visiting our website at www.fairfieldgladefire.org.
