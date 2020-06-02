There are many ways to say “Thank You” for all the work health care and first responders do.
The Good Samaritan Society wanted to share their support for the health care heroes — the nurses, doctors and first responders who dedicate their careers to helping those they serve and heal.
“We wanted everyone to know how much we appreciate all the great work all our healthcare providers do in response to the health care challenges we are addressing. The work by all is a testament to the courage these heroes do to make our community safe, secure and healthy,” said Frank Horvath, acting director of communications and media relations.
Banners were recently placed throughout the community to let everyone know how much the Good Samaritan Society appreciates all Healthcare Hero’s. Banners were placed at the Good Samaritan Society, Fairfield Glade Police and Fire Departments, Cumberland County Fire Department and near the Cumberland Medical Center.
“It is with great collaboration in the community that all our healthcare professionals are recognized and supported, especially during this time working with staff members, patients and residents of the community and we want to show how we can lead and make an impact”, said Brandon Newman, Administrator of the Good Samaritan Society.
Contact Frank Horvath, Acting Director of Communications and Media Relations, at 931-250-2742 or fhorvath@good-sam.com for more information.
