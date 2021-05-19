Just saying “thank you” doesn’t seem adequate when it comes to expressing our appreciation for the assistance we received from our neighbors in Cumberland County and Crossville on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
At approximately 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, the Fairfield Glade Police Department began receiving reports of tree damage as well as power lines across several roadways within northeastern Fairfield Glade.
Fairfield Glade Police and Fire Departments responded to multiple homes that had been struck by falling trees, as well as multiple locations with power lines down.
According to the National Weather Service, the dam-
age has been classified as the result of straight-line winds
and not the result from an EF-0 tornado, as originally thought.
Once an assessment was made, the Crossville / Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency was contacted.
A mutual-aid call was placed to the Cumberland County Fire Department, Crossville Fire Department and the Cumberland County Rescue Squad.
A command center was set up at the Fairfield Glade Police Department, and damage assessment teams were dispatched to ensure no one was trapped in their homes and assess structural damage to any homes.
Approximately 40 first-responders went street by street to assess and report the damage to the Command Center.
Fortunately for our Fairfield Glade community, no injuries were reported and approximately 10 homes are known to have been impacted.
In addition, there were multiple downed trees and power lines starting in the Forest Hills area going all the way to the boundary of the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area.
A command center hotline was set up for residents to report damage to their homes or to seek assistance in removing trees from their driveways.
The Monterey Lions Club Disaster Response Team, as well as the Middle Tennessee Disaster Relief Team, and the Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church Disaster Response Team all responded to assist Fairfield Glade residents with clean-up efforts.
By the end of the day on Tuesday, all roads were passable, and VEC had restored power to affected homes in the area.
Members of the following agencies responded to assist in damage assessment, clearing of roadways and assisting residents to be able to access their driveways:
• Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency
• Cumberland County Fire Department
• Cumberland County Rescue Squad
• Cumberland County Road Department
• Crossville Fire Department
• Crossville City Public Works Department
• Fairfield Glade Police Department
• Fairfield Glade Fire Department
• Fairfield Glade Roads and Bridges
On behalf of a grateful Fairfield Glade Community, THANK YOU, for all your help. Your timely response and professionalism were exceptional.
The level of cooperation clearly demonstrated that good neighbors are good to have!
