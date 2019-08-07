Fairfield Glade Volunteer Fire Department held a Town Hall Meeting on July 26 to address the public with the department’s issues, namely the theft of funds, measures taken to defend against theft in the future, budget and current financial standing.
A resident in attendance commented, “[James Botbyl] stole a certain amount of money, we know what that is. But, my understanding is we lost a lot of funds from the county, now.”
FGFD board president Bob Terraforte responded, “Cumberland County had given us $20,000. We did not lose the $20,000 the county gave us, it came after the discovery. So, that money was never ‘lost.’ However, the county’s 2020 contribution I put down as ‘unknown.’”
FGFD’s request of the county for 2020 was $116,000, stating the county mandated the department upgrade its radio system. According to Terrafonte, aside from the additional amount the department requested, they have not received a clear answer regarding the $20,000 as they have been granted in the past.
The Cumberland County commission met on Monday, Aug. 5, and approved $20,000 to FGFD.
Terraforte added that the county said for FGFD to pay half and the county to pay half for the upgrade, but FGFD hasn’t received the county’s half. Terrafonte used the phrase, “…political posturing for their constituents,” to describe the department’s sentiments toward the county commission.
“This year, we probably went a little too heavy and they had a heart attack when they saw the number that we were talking about,” said Terraforte.
9th District (FG) commissioner John Patterson stepped down from the budget committee due to lack of support to grant FGFD’s $116,000 request and asked Mayor Allen Foster to allow fellow 9th District commissioner Carl MacLeod to take his seat on the panel.
“At the same time we didn’t get the money, they didn’t give the money to the county fire and sheriff’s department didn’t get it either, as I understand. But, then they got it later and we still didn’t get it,” said FGFD Chief Bobby Smith. “Every time we go to them, I gotta be really honest, I never felt so disrespected sitting in a meeting than I did with that commission. I felt like standing up, giving my piece of mind and walking out. I was so, so disturbed by how we were treated and our guys did such a great job presenting [the request to the commission]. I think everybody here in the Glade deserves to have more from that commission than what they give us.”
Terraforte also gave an overview of the department’s operation budget and capital budget funds.
FGFD’s operation budget is $140,000, of which $120,000 is funded annually by the Fairfield Glade Community Club. According to Terrafonte, the current balance in the operation budget is $37,257. These funds go to pay their part-time administrative assistant, auditor, bookkeeping services, legal counsel, insurance, utilities, lease, firefighter training and stipends.
FGFD’s capital budget is $150,125, with a current balance of $141,815. The capital budget is funded by pancake breakfasts, donations and grants and go toward firefighting equipment, turn-out gear, breathing apparatuses, engine repair, hoses and reserve equipment. FGFD’s request to the county for $116,000 was for their capital budget fund.
“Fairfield Glade supports us with $120,000 a year. So, we’re getting, at least from the Glade and we put that towards operations,” said Terraforte. “We still have a shortfall in operations so some of the breakfasts and other things may help with shortfalls.”
Terraforte is projecting the department will finish the year with money left in the operational budget. If that happens, he said they would create a reserve fund for the first time in department history to help with purchases of new engines should they experience “catastrophic failure of equipment,” for example.
As far as the steps taken to prevent future theft, FGFD has now implemented multiple-signature policy for checks, hired an outside firm to process checks and has set requirements for purchase orders. The department is also looking at increased insurance coverage.
“We do look at everything now and we watch it,” said Smith. “I, personally, am not going to touch money, unless I have somebody else with me– unless I use my own money.”
“We have a good fire department out here,” said Smith. “Take that to the bank.”
