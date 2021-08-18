The Making Racquet for Hearts Tennis Tournament will be at Fairfield Glade Racquet Center at 8 a.m. on Sept. 6.
The Labor Day charity tournament proceeds will go to the American Heart Association and is open to anyone who enjoys playing tennis.
Fairfield Glade resident Bob Ellis is an avid tennis player and up until recently was employed at the Fairfield Glade Racquet Center.
In June, he had a massive heart attack and nearly died. When he had his heart attack, his wife administered CPR until local police and emergency rescue personnel could take him to the hospital, where he was treated, placed into two comas and doctors placed two stents in his heart.
Miraculously, he survived. Ellis is now in rehabilitation and looks forward to resuming his tennis game soon.
Racquet sports enthusiasts and friends of Ellis also eagerly await his return, especially Kris Doten, Ellis’ Friday Night Mixed Doubles tennis partner.
In the meantime, with the help of Racquet Sports Director William Taylor and tennis friends, Doten is raising money for the American Heart Association by having this charity tennis tournament to run in the Bank of America 2021 Chicago Marathon on Oct. 10.
Every year, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon hosts thousands of runners who are making a difference and running on behalf of a charity, like AHA, in which the marathon charity program features more than 170 different charity organizations.
Fellow Fairfield Glade resident, racquet sport enthusiast, event organizer and Heart Association supporter Cynnie McCoy said, “We all appreciate the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle of exercise, especially for those of us who are young-at-heart!”
Though he will not get to participate, Ellis will be doing the next best thing and supporting the cause by cheering on the teams the day of the tournament.
According to McCoy, former Racquet Center receptionist and tennis player, Eileen Bondie, just recently had open heart surgery, as well.
She is recovering at home with her husband, Phil, who also plays tennis.
The tournament means so much, not just to racquet sports enthusiasts, but to anyone who has had a heart condition. This year, charities need our help more than ever.
For those who would like to help Doten reach her financial goal to run in the marathon and make a monetary donation, contact the Fairfield Glade Racquet Center at 931-484-3758.
For those wishing to participate in the Making a Racquet for Hearts Tournament, entry is $20, payable in advance with a completed entry form.
Entry includes lunch, beverages, fruit and snacks.
The tournament format will be mixed doubles and same gender doubles.
Entry deadline is Sept. 1.
Local businesses interested in supporting this event may contact McCoy at 916-521-3786.
