At the Wednesday Feb. 24, Fairfield Glade Community Club board executive session, the Board discussed the 2020 year-end Property Owners Association operating cash balance of $3.7 million.
It has been a long-standing practice to maintain at least a $1 million balance in this account to enable FGCC to operate and pay bills during the lean months when many residents have gone to warmer climates and visitors and guest levels are down.
With this as a basis, the board discussed adding $2.5 million of the $3.7 million to the current POA operations reserve account which currently has a balance of $500,000. This would bring this reserve account total to $3 million.
Since this is a POA operating account, this money can be used for either expense or capital. As the board develops the 2022 budget and the 2023-’26 forecast, this reserve will be available to fund either operations or capital expenses.
In addition, the board discussed the upcoming Stonehenge Golf Club loan balloon payment that is coming due in September 2022.
Currently, the loan balance is approximately $1.2 million. The board believes it is in its best interest to pay off that loan at the end of March. This will save approximately $72,000 of interest for the current loan, with no need to refinance in 2022.
Once this is done, the debt service now being paid on this loan with continue to build capital reserves.
With the Stonehenge Golf Course loan paid off, the only debt remaining is for the Community and Conference Center, which will be paid off in April 2022.
As the board develops the five-year forecast, the capital reserves, the POA operation reserve and the ability to borrow additional funds and keep debt service to a minimum will provide funds needed to continue to operate, maintain and improve the community for members and guests.
This will be discussed with the Financial Advisory Committee in their March meeting, and the committee will provide their feedback prior to the board making a final decision at its March meeting.
Comments and feedback are requested by March 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.