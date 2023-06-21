Join the Glade Niners for a special cause and have fun at the same time during Tee It Up to Fight Cancer, the annual fundraiser to benefit Cumberland Medical Center.
A 7:30 a.m. shotgun start kicks off play Monday, June 26, on the back nine at The Brae at Heatherhurst.
Entry fee is $25 per player or $100 per four-person team and includes lunch of hamburger or grilled chicken, salads, dessert and beverage. Individual, two- or four-women teams are welcome to sign up for the four-woman team scramble no later than June 12 at tinyurl.com/Gladeniners23/. Green fees must be paid separately the day of the tournament.
Players are encouraged to arrive between 6:30 and 7 for the group photo and to buy their Mulligans. Remember to wear pink.
A number of drawings and prizes will be part of the day’s activities.
Flags honoring loved ones and cancer survivors are available for purchase by contacting Salli Lemke at edsal44@comcast.net or 931-200-4034.
These flags are written in calligraphy, so early submissions are appreciated. Those purchasing are asked to include their name, the name of the person they are honoring and the amount of their donation. Flags will be ready the day of the event.
Call Lemke at 931-200-4034 or Jan Thurn at 217-253-4829 for more.
