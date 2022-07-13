The Gladeniners had a successful Tee it Up for the Cure on June 27.
Event coordinators Salli Lemke and Jan Thurn thanked everyone for showing their hope, faith, love and support on the special day.
It was a full house, with 36 members and 36 guests golfing the tournament to raise funds for Cumberland Medical Center’s Regional Cancer Center on a beautiful sunny Monday morning, right after a wicked storm hit the night before.
Through the golfers’ efforts, Lemke and Thurn were able to submit a check for $3,686 to Cancer Center representatives Tom Rally and Jennifer Marcum.
“Thanks to all the ladies that contributed to our Memory Flags,” Lemke and Thurn said. “Thank you all for your gracious giving of your time and your energy that was put forward to this event. Thank you for making this day a very special one. For all the scrumptious food that was donated and for helping with the organization of this charity event. We couldn’t have done this without our amazing team.”
Lemke and Thurn said they thank those who made angel donations: Salli Lemke, Jan Thurn, Betty Almeter, dessert maker Carolyn “Sunshine” DeRier, Carolyn Boyle, Sue Thering, Sara Drake, Pat Tomczyk, Sherry Stanley, Ginny Fox, Mia McLelland, Debi Tune, Ginny Fox, Judy Eckert, Liz McGovern, and Nancy Burleson.
They also thank Diane Duncan from The Bird Dog Watch Marketing Group, Scott Howard from Short Sheet Fabrics of Crossville, The Palms Spa and Wendy Cornilles, Sue Del Monte for a hand-made quilt, Carolyn DeRier and Virginia Schubert.
They gave a special thank you to Cody King and Jeff Houston, as well as the Heatherhurst Golf Course staff who are always so friendly and helpful.
More than 30 unique prizes were given away.
Lemke and Thurn said they thank the Gladeniners team of women who stepped up to the challenge. The women’s nine-hole golf league of Fairfield Glade has been in existence for more than 20 years.
