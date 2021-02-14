The Tennessee Bluebird Society, composed of four clubs statewide, is affiliated with the North American Bluebird Society.
There are 230 members in the state organization. The Cumberland County Bluebird Club has 90 members.
The Tennessee Bluebird Society focuses on restoring the bluebird population, which was reduced by more than 90% due to the introduction of non-native birds into its environment.
To reconstitute the bluebird population, the societies have established Bluebird Trails that are monitored by club members on a weekly basis.
The trails’ purpose is to ensure only native species utilize the bird boxes and to keep track of how the native species are thriving. Seventy-five members of the Cumberland County group function as trail monitors.
The club will have 320 boxes on eight golf courses, nine parks and public areas, plus individual boxes in people’s backyards in 2021 that are monitored by club members.
Visit https://www.tnbluebirdsociety.org if interested in learning more about the Tennessee Bluebird Society or to contact Cumberland County Bluebird Society.
Just like the Tennessee Bluebird Society, the Tennessee Trails Association is dedicated to improving the natural environment.
Founded in 1968, the Association’s mission is to promote the development of a statewide system of hiking trails to promote a healthy lifestyle and encourages people to enjoy the beauty in the natural world.
Throughout the year, Association members enjoy the many hiking opportunities afforded by the hundreds of miles of Tennessee Trails. Many members also volunteer their time and energy to build and maintain trails on both public and private land throughout Tennessee.
The Tennessee Trails Association is composed of 12 chapters; the Plateau Chapter in Crossville is the second largest in the state.
The chapter’s motto is, “Take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints, kill nothing but time.”
The Plateau Chapter leads weekly hikes on Wednesday and biweekly hikes on Saturday throughout the year for all hiking skill levels. It also organizes out-of-state hiking adventures for members to interesting locations.
The next adventure is planned for late March to the Grand Canyon, Arches and Canyonland National Parks.
Visit https://tennesseetrails.org for more about Tennessee Trails Association or to contact the Plateau Chapter.
During Crossville’s annual Hiking Festival in October, organizations set up display booths to showcase the things their groups are involved with.
After setting up the booths and spending time there as a representative of their organization, most participants visit the other booths to say hello to old friends and see what is new.
Plateau Chapter member Margo Brinsley, after helping with the 2020 chapter’s display setup, toured the festival grounds, stopping at displays that interested her.
The Tennessee Bluebird Society had a booth at the festival where Don Hazel, the group’s president, was giving his well-polished talk on bluebirds.
Brinsley, a skilled woodworker, discussed construction of the bluebird boxes with Hazel, asking for material requirements and construction plans. She was looking for a new woodworking project, and building bluebird boxes to help Hazel’s efforts to establish new bluebird trails looked like a good fit.
She and her husband, Norm, who is chairman of the Tennessee Trails Plateau Chapter, saw the obvious linkage between the two organizations, and the partnership was formed.
With plans in hand and the need to get cedar wood for the construction per Hazel’s guidance, Margo Brinsley contacted Zurich Homes, a custom home builder in Crossville. She has a working relationship with Zurich, who uses a lot of cedar in home construction.
She asked if she could have any scrap pieces of cedar that they would otherwise dispose of. Zurich gladly agreed, and Brinsley began manufacturing bluebird boxes at no cost to the Tennessee Bluebird Society.
After loading the boxes for transport, Hazel noted that 15 of the 20 boxes would be used to create a new bluebird trail at Cumberland Mountain State Park, with the remaining to be part of the new bluebird trail at Lake Tansi.
• • •
John Martin is a member of both Tennessee Bluebird Society and Tennessee Trails Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.