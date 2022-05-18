Standing Tall hosted a tea party at the Fairfield Glade Multipurpose Building on April 22, to celebrate and thank their volunteers.
In addition to the tea, scones, and cucumber sandwiches, the volunteers had a great time learning the basic percussion patterns and steps to Ciranda with Gail Hagenbauch.
Ciranda is a circle dance popular in Northeastern Brazil, particularly near the Atlantic coast. It is a joyful dance that builds community as people of all ages join in. Dancers hold hands and slowly circle around the drummers, singing responses to the main vocalist.
The Standing Tall Life Skills program is 53 volunteers strong and has grown substantially since its launch in 2019.
This summer, a horse shelter will be donated by the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club. Working with the horses is a special joy for the children.
The program’s classes are full, and organizers are preparing to add another class or two this year.
Call Michelle Cannon at 931-200-2195 to sponsor or help support this program.
