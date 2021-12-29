The recent request for donations to the Fairfield Glade Fire Department reminded me that there is a way to deduct some charity donations and still use the standard deduction on your 2021 federal income taxes.
The standard deduction was substantially raised in 2018, and numerous taxpayers have been unable to get tax deductions for their charity donations since then.
A little know provision is in the most recent stimulus bill passed by Congress last December that allows taxpayers to deduct cash donations of up to $300 for individuals and $600 for married couples filing a joint tax return and still use the standard deduction.
This cash deduction must be to official charities like the FGFD, Fairfield Glade Resident Services, Salvation Army, United Fund, a church, etc.
A credit card or a check would be best to provide proof of the donation, and you should receive a written acknowledgment from the charity for your records in case you are questioned by the IRS.
There is one other way to donate to charity and still receive a tax break in addition to the standard deduction for seniors.
This method is not limited to 2021 or limited to $300 or $600.
If you donate from an IRA or 401K plan, the donation will not be subject to being taxed. It can be counted as part of the required minimum distribution (RMD) for an IRA. It’s called a Qualified Charity Donation (QCD).
An IRA owner must be age 70 1/2 or older to make a tax-free contribution.
Those meeting this age requirement can donate up to an annual total of $100,000 directly from their IRA to charity.
Just contact the holder of your IRA to have them send a check to a charity.
Each of these methods are not limited to a single charity, and lesser amounts can be donated to several charities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.