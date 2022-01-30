The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will provide income tax return preparation and e-filing at no cost to taxpayers at sites in Cumberland County.
For tax year 2021, sites will be open in Crossville, Fairfield Glade, Jamestown, Pleasant Hill and Sparta.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, special guidelines established by the IRS and Tax-Aide will be in place to better ensure the safety of volunteers and taxpayers while maintaining the security and confidentiality of taxpayer information.
The IRS and Tax-Aide have established models of operation that are allowed to be used based on the site county’s COVID-19 ranking.
For this tax season, all sites in Cumberland County will use the “two-visit scan” model.
In this model, taxpayers will have a scheduled appointment where a counselor will review their completed intake form and tax documents with them, and address any questions or issues.
The counselor will scan the documents necessary for the tax preparation and return all documents to the taxpayer(s).
The scanned documents will be used to prepare the tax return and to perform an independent review to ensure the return is complete and accurate.
Taxpayer(s) will return to approve and pick up their completed return at a second scheduled appointment, which will normally be about one week later.
This two-visit scan model is effective for several reasons.
First, some Tax-Aide volunteers do not feel comfortable meeting with the general public during the pandemic. This process allows the counselor to work from home, or another secure location, without exposure to others.
Second, occasionally taxpayers have unique situations that require research. This process allows counselors time to conduct research and, when necessary, to obtain guidance from others in the Tax-Aide organization.
If a counselor needs additional information from a taxpayer, the counselor may call the taxpayer using a phone number that will have been provided to the taxpayer in advance.
Finally, taxpayer waiting time is often reduced using this model. While two physical visits are required, the prepared tax document is fully ready for review at the second appointment.
The district is setting up a website at aidintax.com. When this website is up, each tax preparation site will have a page on it to provide information on the site’s location, where to pick up a preappointment packet (necessary for tax preparation), and how to make an appointment for that site.
The pages will identify that appointments for each site may be made via telephone by calling 931-277-3644 for Pleasant Hill; 931-836-3663 for Sparta; and 931-879-7512 for Jamestown.
Due to the larger volume of returns prepared at Crossville and Fairfield Glade, these sites will use a Tax-Aide service that allows taxpayers to make an appointment on their own.
A link, which should become available on Jan. 25, will be provided at aidintax.com.
This is the quickest way to make an appointment for these sites; however, if taxpayers are not able to use the website, appointments may be scheduled by leaving name and phone number at 931-306-6808 for Fairfield Glade and 423-520-6767 for Crossville.
Due to the pandemic, the number of volunteers assisting Tax-Aide is again reduced this year.
Consequently, it is anticipated that the number of taxpayers who will be able to be serviced this year will be lower than in past years.
Making an appointment as soon as they open up will help ensure your returns will be able to be prepared by this service.
Finally, taxpayers are asked to refrain from calling hosting facilities.
Tax-Aide is a non-profit activity and is not allowed to pay rent for the purpose of offering this service.
The facilities that allow Tax-Aide to use their space have no involvement in the administration of this program, and Tax-Aide representatives do not want to have their activities disrupted as a result of their generous hosting of Tax-Aide.
Taxpayers who do not feel comfortable with exposure in public places, or who want to pursue other tax preparation options, may consider the following:
• www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/
Provides various options, including filing virtually.
• https://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/
Provides other service agencies such as VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) or TCE (Tax Counseling for the Elderly) based on each individual ZIP code.
• https://irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-taxes-for-free
Offers access to free filing software from select partners like TaxAct, TurboTax and others for single filers and families.
