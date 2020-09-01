On Saturday, Aug. 22, Fairfield Glade Police Department received a distress call from the home of Elaine and Richard Karnes on Kingsbridge Ln.
Elaine Karnes had walked onto her deck attached to the second floor of her home with Yogi Bear, her 12-year old, 28-pound shih tzu-terrier mix. Normally, Yogi Bear barks when he goes outside with her, but this time she said he began growling, aggressively and out of character. She also heard a curious noise, but couldn’t pin point where it was coming from and she moved next to the plant stand on the deck.
Little did she know, the timber rattlesnake was coiled up around the plant stand’s base.
“I kept hearing it,” Karnes said. “It sounded like a water sprinkler.”
Knowing she and her neighbors didn’t have much for lawns situated along a ravine like they were, she couldn’t figure who would have a water sprinkler system.
Yogi Bear continued to growl at the snake next to her. The defensive Timber Rattlesnake’s tail continued rattling and the slithering percussionist told on itself with its tattle tail.
Karnes realized Yogi Bear was alerting her to the deadly coiled rattlesnake at her feet. She said the snake was agitated with its mouth open and appeared “ready to strike.”
“I give my dog credit for saving me from getting a bite,” she said. Karnes said it was especially strange because the snake would have had to climb up the first deck and then up the 12 steps to the second-floor deck where she and Yogi Bear were.
“He traveled up here,” she said, amazed.
She reacted quickly, jumping back and running into the house. Her husband, Richard, heard the commotion and was already coming through to check on her and Yogi Bear. They didn’t know what to do and decided to call FGPD.
Responding officers Sgt. James White and officers Luke Ward and Joe Nash arrived and began trying to work the snake off the deck and guide it back to the ravine without killing it.
“These three brave officers,” Karnes said, “they were wonderful. I am sure this is not part of their job description, but they did it.”
According to the TWRA, the timber rattlesnake is is the largest and the most dangerous of the four venomous snakes that reside in Tennessee.
“It’s not every day I get to see a rattlesnake. It was exciting for me to have the opportunity to see a rattlesnake again,” said White. The last one he saw was back in 1992. “I wanted to be one of the ones to respond to see the rattlesnake and see how big it was.”
The Karnes’ neighbor, Angie Mangiaracina, stated the responding FGPD officers were very professional and took care in keeping the resident safe.
“It’s a joy to work in Fairfield and serve the residents of Fairfield and we really appreciate the support they give us,” White said.
White said he and the officers improvised using nearby items like a plant hanger hook like a shepherd’s hook to drive the snake off the porch and toward the ravine. As the officers were trying to wrangle the rattlesnake, Karnes said it was striking at them.
“I think it was as scared as we were,” White said.
The snake was about three feet long. Karnes said there were 12 segments of the snake’s rattle while White reported four “buttons.” Rattlesnakes shed at least twice a year and gain a segment each time. Assuming no segments have broken, as they are brittle and often do break when a rattlesnake gets up to eight or 10 segments, this Timber Rattlesnake could be four to six years old.
Usually, rattlesnakes are quite elusive, but with mating season at the end of summer and early fall, residents should be extra vigilant.
Finally, the officers managed to force it to the ravine, without incident.
“It was a very exciting day,” Karnes said. “I would like people to be aware of how wonderful the officers are. They didn’t have to do that. Them, and Yogi Bear, are the heroes.”
“It was wonderful that they responded to such a call,” she said. “They deserve all the recognition. We love them.”
Karnes and Mangiaracina cooked a meal and served the FGPD officers and Mangiaracina made a collage plaque with an appreciation note on the back that said, “…It is comforting to know we, the residents of Fairfield Glade, can county on the FGPD to see us through whatever life brings…” and was signed “The Rattler Girls.”
“True policing means you’re a servant of the people,” said FGPD Chief Michael Williams. “It’s not just writing tickets and taking bad guys to jail. Sometimes that means dealing with people’s worst days and sometimes that means removing a rattlesnake from a porch.”
Williams has ordered snake handling implements, including snake hooks and tongs, for the department to be better equipped.
“Some calls may take professional wildlife removal services. We can refer them if we are not able to help,” Williams added. “But we’re happy to help if we can.”
