The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for Sept. 8–14, 2019:
9/8 Kingsdown Dr., Burglary. A resident reported missing items from the garage.
9/20 Kingsdown Dr., Burglary. A resident reported items missing from an out building.
Security Tip of the Week
With hacks and data breaches making headlines almost every week, it's more important now than ever to take steps to keep your bank account information secure. While your bank keeps your information safe, it's important that you also take action to safeguard this information and protect your account information from falling into the wrong hands. Protecting your checking account from online fraud and cyber security breaches is critical. When you're equipped with the right knowledge, you can keep your account secure by taking the proper precautions like never saving your debit card information to a website or regularly monitoring your account for unauthorized activity. Stay safe with this list of ways to protect your checking account.
• Only buy from secure websites. In the web address bar you should see ‘https://' before the World Wide Web (www) address.
• Never save your debit or credit card information on web sites.
• Never make a purchase on an open Wi-Fi network.
• Never give debit or credit card numbers to unsolicited callers or emails.
• Check ATMs and gas stations for skimming devices. (See more about this at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CcgH5zwLyjU)
• Check your account regularly and watch for unusual charges and purchases.
• Check your credit report often.
• Create unique online passwords containing numbers, letters and symbols. For example, instead of Natasha2001, try instead to use Na20TA01-shA1325.
• Do not click on spam email. If you do not know the sender then do not open.
• Never use a shared computer for financial transactions.
• Always make sure your computers virus protection is up to date.
• Never let anyone take your card out of your sight. Pay with cash if you have to.
