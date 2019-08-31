It’s time again for the fifth annual Cumberland County Hiking Marathon started by John Conrad. Every year more and more participants register and complete the 26.5 miles during the month of September. The hikes selected are ones that most novice hikers can do as well as fun for the veteran hikers.
To register for the marathon, so that you can have a log of the hikes and upon completion get a tee shirt for bragging rights, go to http:time2meet.com/marathon/
Both Tuesday mornings and Friday mornings, the Fairfield Hiking Groups will lead hikes that are included in the September Marathon. The hikes will meet at the pavilion near the parking lot that is closest to the 4-way stop in FFG at the corner of Peavine and Stonehenge. Plan on arriving about 30 minutes before the departure time so that information about the hikes can be shared and car pools can be formed. Tuesday morning hikes leave at 9 a.m. and Friday morning hikes at 8 a.m.
The following are the tentative schedules for the September marathon hikes.
Tuesday morning hikes departing at 9 am in September:
•Sept. 3 — Lake Glastowbury, 1 mile
•Sept. 10 — Overlook Trail, 1.9 miles
•Sept. 17 — Yellow Trail (H2O tower-connector-canyon), 2.5 miles
•Sept. 24 — Red Trail (Hemlock Rotherham-Good Sam), 3.0 miles
Friday morning led hikes departing at 8 a.m. in September:
•Sept. 6 — Soldiers Beach, 1.7 miles, and Garrison Park, 1.9 miles (total 3.6 miles)
•Sept. 13 — St. Raphael’s, 1 mile, and Charleston Plantation, 3.6 miles (total 4.6 miles)
•Sept. 20 — Black Mountain, 2 miles, and CMSP Pioneer Short Loop ADA, 3.2 miles (5.2)
•Sept. 27 — Cumberland Trail Peavine East towards Devil’s Breakfasttable, 4.4 miles
Hiking all of these will complete the full marathon for 26.5 miles.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at your own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes. Please assess your level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so that you can keep up with the group.
All of the Marathon Hikes are either easy or rated moderate if there are some elevation changes. Wear hiking footwear, and pack water and snacks to eat on the trail. For the longer Friday hikes, also bring lunch and a hiking pole if one is used.
For more information, please contact the Tuesday morning leader, Linda Barclay at 931-456-2857, or the Friday leader, Bob Obohoski at 931-456-4282.
