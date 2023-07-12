Results of a community survey indicate that Fairfield Glade residents and visitors want much the same thing in a restaurant that will be part of the new Druid Hills golf complex: casual dining.
There is a caveat to one portion of the survey in that visitors weren’t actually surveyed; staff at Wyndham and organizers of golf packages represented their preferences.
Still, the survey was a way to provide broad insight for the planning of the restaurant that will serve residents and visitors.
According to property owners and residents who participated in Fairfield Glade Community Club’s online survey, 71.4% of respondents ranked “mid-scale casual dining” as the highest of their top three preferences for a restaurant at the new clubhouse. The survey compared that level of dining to Applebee’s, O’Charley’s, Ruby Tuesday, TGI Fridays, Chili’s and Buffalo Wild Wings.
Their second preference, selected by 49.5% of the participants, was “upscale casual” like that of LongHorn Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill and Chesapeake’s in Knoxville.
Coming in third (39.1%) was dining similar to Forte’s in Crossville.
The survey did not provide a choice of fine dining, a preference some residents have expressed at community meetings on the project. The FGCC steering committee that is planning the new Druid Hills complex has said from the beginning that the restaurant would need to cater to golfers.
Mark McClain, general manager of Club Wyndham Resort in Fairfield Glade, was interviewed as part of the survey, and his seven staffers were asked to answer the survey questions the way they believed that their clients would respond. Wyndham guests, according to a survey summary, prefer casual dining in a unique setting — “brick, bright and airy” — and with a changing menu.
Outdoor seating with a fire pit drew the highest number of responses as “very important” in the Wyndham survey, followed by the ability to both dine and watch sports on multiple TV screens in a bar area.
Also participating in interviews were organizers of most of Fairfield Glade’s golf packages, according to Greg Jones, an FGCC board member who heads the steering committee.
One organizer of golf packages said, “Three common things I hear about dining in Fairfield Glade area are: not enough options; slow service or long wait times to get in places we do have; and hardly any breakfast options.”
Said another: “The two most common questions we get are: (1) is there anywhere on site or nearby to catch a game and get a casual dinner and drinks … and (2) where can we get a good steak?”
The survey of property owners and residents, conducted in February, was developed and administered by Private Club Associates, which is helping to develop a new strategic plan for the community club.
The full results were posted on the FGCC website in June.
The survey was sent to 6,917 “good” email addresses FGCC had on file, Jones said. There were 3,525 responses. Everyone in a household could take the survey.
Those without online access had the opportunity to use a computer in the Community Club’s administration building, but Jones said no one did so.
PCA said that with Fairfield Glade’s estimated population of 9,000, the possible population range of 6,917 to 9,000 for the survey produced a response rate in the range of 39% to 51%.
A response rate above 15% provides valid results within the survey’s margin of error of 2 percentage points, according to PCA. It concluded that the number of responses provides a confidence level of 99% that the results “accurately reflect the opinions of the entire membership.”
The complete survey results are available on the FGCC website fairfieldgladeresort.com by clicking on the link to “Druid Hills Projects” on the members’ homepage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.