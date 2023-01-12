Area golfers can support Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity at the 14th annual Chili Open Golf Tournament.
The Chili Open is a nine-hole scramble with two-person teams.
The tournament will be at Heatherhurst Golf Course in Fairfield Glade with a noon shotgun start.
The inclement weather alternate date is Feb. 4.
Registration is $50 per person, which includes green fees and cart, one Mulligan and prizes. Additional Mulligans are $5 each.
There will be two flights, based on handicaps, and the top three teams of both flights will be recognized with awards.
Chili will be served after the round at the Heatherhurst Golf Clubhouse.
There is a $15 suggested donation for those not playing in the tournament. Checks can be made to Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity.
Event and corporate sponsorships are available.
Contact Habitat Development Director Jessica Stephens at jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com or 931-484-4565 for details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.