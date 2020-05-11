Staying at home has resulted in a lot more home-cooked meals. This is a good chance for a slightly reformed fast-food junkie to work on some of my cooking skills, and share a few recipes that are so easy, even I can make them.
I generally characterize my cooking ability as somewhere between “I can use a can opener” and “I know what it means to truss a chicken.” For years, I found myself intimidated by recipes that called for ingredients I’d never heard of and used cooking terms I couldn’t decipher. Thanks to a good teacher, I haven’t had too many kitchen disasters in recent years.
But I still think I’m more of a sous chef, happy to take clear direction. I like recipes that don’t call on me to make on-the-fly substitutions and that spell out every step, without expecting me to understand some of those “unspoken” kitchen steps.
Take the following shrimp scampi recipe at right — do I use shrimp with tails on or off? That’s up to you, though the shrimp should be peeled. You can buy frozen shrimp already peeled and without tails. It saves a little time.
Meatloaf is one of my favorite foods. I love, love, love meatloaf. And until last year, I couldn’t make meatloaf to save my life. My standby recipe involved calling in a to-go order at my favorite homestyle restaurant.
Past attempts had involved a soppy, greasy mess. No, thank you!
But with a few tweaks, I can now almost make this favorite dish without any supervision.
Thanks for visiting me in my kitchen. The Crossville Chronicle would like to visit with some of our local cooks in their kitchen. Email reportnews@crossville-chronicle.com if you’d like to be part of this new monthly feature. Participants will be asked to share some recipes they love — and tell readers why. The Chronicle will coordinate photos to accompany these special visits in your kitchen. We hope to have the next “In the Kitchen” ready for publication June 16.
Shrimp Scampi
Begin by marinating 1 1/2 pounds thawed shrimp in 1 tablespoon olive oil with 3 cloves minced garlic and 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes for about 30 minutes. Cook angel hair, linguini or other pasta in a separate dish and set aside until ready to toss with the shrimp. This cooks up quick, so try to have all your ingredients measured and ready to go before you start cooking.
• 2 Tbsp. butter
• 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
• 1 clove garlic, minced
• 1/2 cup dry white wine — chardonnay works well — or broth
• 3/4 tsp. Kosher salt
• freshly ground black pepper
• 1/3 cup chopped parsley
• juice from 1/2 lemon
Melt butter and olive oil in large skillet. Add garlic and sauté for about a minute. Add wine or broth, salt, the marinated shrimp and pepper to taste. Bring to a simmer. Sauté until shrimp turn pink. Stir in parsley and lemon. Serve over pasta. Pairs nicely with the rest of that chardonnay you opened earlier.
Meatloaf
You can use oats or bread crumbs, but I have the best luck with oats. There’s an ongoing debate about the use of ketchup, so I leave it off during cooking and add it later. But that’s a “me” thing. You do you.
• 1 1/2 lb. ground beef
• 1 egg
• 1/2 onion, chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1/2 cup of oats
• Worcestershire sauce
• Salt
• Pepper
Put it all in a big bowl and mash it up with your hands. Cooking is fun when you can be messy like a kid. Then be responsible and wash your hands well to avoid cross contamination. Food safety is important. Put in loaf pan and cook in 350-degree oven for 60 minutes. Let rest 10 minutes before slicing and serving.
Goat Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breasts
I’ve been looking for healthier fare that’s also delicious. This recipes ticks each box. It goes great with some roasted Brussels sprouts or and red potatoes or a salad. You can use all the fresh herbs, or get a shortcut with pre-blended goat cheese available at your local grocery store. You’ll still want the garlic, salt and pepper, though.
• 4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, about 6 ounces each
• 1 tsp. minced parsley
• 2 tsp. thyme
• 2 ounces goat cheese
• 1 garlic clove, grated
• 1/2 tsp. salt
• 1/2 tsp. pepper
• 1 Tbsp. olive oil
Combine goat cheese with parsley, thyme and garlic. Cut a slit in each chicken breast to make a pocket. Stuff with the mixture. Salt and pepper to taste.
Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken 6 minutes each side.
Serve and enjoy.
Simple Sides
Roasted vegetables make a simple, easy side dish to just about any dinner. The heat from the oven draws out the natural sugars, caramelizing them. You end up with a slightly sweet, slightly savory dish with little trouble.
To roast, simply cut your vegetables into similarly sized pieces, spread them on a baking sheet in a single layer, add some cooking oil and salt and pop them in the oven. Cook at 425 degrees until tender with crisp edges.
Root vegetables, like carrots and potatoes, need 30-60 minutes; Greens need only 6-10 minutes.
