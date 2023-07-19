Summer is finally here. It’s a time to get outdoors and have some fun.
Residents and visitors who are prepared for the unexpected can increase their enjoyment by knowing they have done all they can to stay safe.
Here are some summertime safety tips courtesy of the Fairfield Glade Fire Department.
Water safety
Summer is a perfect time to escape the heat in a pool or lake.
• Be sure to always swim with a buddy.
• For boaters, remember that Tennessee state law requires all children 12 years of age and younger to wear a Coast Guard approved personal flotation device while on the open deck of a recreational boat except when anchored, moored or aground.
• Be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen and stay hydrated.
Camping, grilling and fire safety
• Build campfires at least 25 feet away from tents, shrubs and anything that can burn.
• Use chimineas, outdoor fireplaces, and fire pits outdoors only and at least 10 feet away from homes or anything that can burn.
• Use propane, charcoal and wood pellet barbecue grills outdoors only. Indoor use can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.
• Place the grill well away from siding and deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
• Pack a first aid kit to handle insect stings, sprains, cuts and bruises and other injuries.
Hiking and biking
• Wear appropriate clothes — and use plenty of bug spray.
• After hiking, be sure to check for any ticks that may have attached. Tick bites can be especially dangerous.
• Those biking should be sure to wear a helmet and observe traffic laws. Ride on the right side of the road with the traffic flow.
Remember … Stay hydrated. Use bug repellent. Use sunscreen. Carry a first aid kit.
Have a great and safe summer.
Visit www.fairfieldgladefire.org for more safety information.
